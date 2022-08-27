A man accused of sexually assaulting and showing lewd materials to a young child was bound over for trial Friday.

Following his preliminary hearing, Comanche County Assistant District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Ashley Lorenzo Tuggle, 40, of Lawton, over for trial in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and a count of showing obscene material to a minor, both after three prior felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.