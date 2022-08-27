A man accused of sexually assaulting and showing lewd materials to a young child was bound over for trial Friday.
Following his preliminary hearing, Comanche County Assistant District Judge Susan Zwaan bound Ashley Lorenzo Tuggle, 40, of Lawton, over for trial in Comanche County District Court for felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and a count of showing obscene material to a minor, both after three prior felony convictions, records indicate.
A warrant for Tuggle’s arrest was issued March 24, 2021, and he was on the run until the following September. He made his initial court appearance Sept. 29, 2021, records indicate.
Tuggle is accused of molesting a girl twice between January and December 2017, according to the warrant affidavit. The girl was 4 years old at the time of the first incident and 5 the second time.
The victim, now older, told investigators Tuggle made her perform oral sex on him twice, the affidavit states.
Court records indicate Tuggle pleaded guilty in Comanche County in May 2018 to counts of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license, and failure to stop at a red light.
Tuggle is being held on $100,000 bond in the Comanche County Detention Center.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.