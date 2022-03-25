A man accused of killing a man he claimed broke into his house had his bond reduced Thursday and is free on $50,000 bond.
Originally held on $500,000 bond, David Anthony Beckner, of Lawton, was freed following a bond reduction hearing in Comanche County District Court before Special District Judge Grant Sheperd. The ruling came after Beckner’s legal counsel called witnesses and made an argument on his behalf.
Beckner was charged March 8 with a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Buckner is accused of stabbing Jeffery McClung, 33, to death on March 8. Police found McClung dead in the roadway at Northwest 5th Street and Bell Avenue. He appeared to be suffering from a large cut to his throat, as well as his arm and torso area, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses told police they’d seen an older, heavyset man running down the street after McClung. He was identified by investigators after he’d told the witnesses he’d caught McClung breaking into his home.
Beckner told investigators he’d chased after McClung for a set of keys that were stolen, the affidavit states. He declined to speak of what happened when he caught up with the man.
Beckner returns to court at 3 p.m. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.
As part of his bond conditions, Beckner is to have no contact with McClung’s family and must remain in-state unless otherwise authorized by the court as required for his employment, records indicate.
McClung’s death is the eighth by homicide in Lawton this year.