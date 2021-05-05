An accused murderer is in the Comanche County Detention Center on $1 million bond after being extradited from Tennessee.
Frank Alexander Cooper III, 36, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, use of vehicle in the discharging of a weapon, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Cooper is accused of killing Lavonte Lawler during an April 17 shooting at Garrett’s Landing Apartments, 1321 SW 27th. He was arrested the morning of April 22 in Memphis, Tenn.
Lawler was shot and killed during the incident that happened shortly before 1 p.m. According to the probable cause affidavit, police arrived to find Lawler dead from a gunshot wound to his face. Rafael Sante Joyner also was found suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators Cooper shot Lawler in the face but were unsure who shot and injured Joyner. Jakelevon D. Johnson was also in the car during the shooting, according to investigators.
Johnson, 20, of Lawton, is being held on $200,000 bond after making his initial court appearance where he was charged with a felony count of being an accessory to first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 5 and 25 years in prison.
The surviving victim is also wanted for illegally having a gun during the incident.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant on April 28 for Rafael Sante Joyner, 26, of Lawton, for a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 1 and 10 years in prison.
The charge against Joyner stems from a handgun found at the scene that returned to him, according to the warrant affidavit.
Joyner remains on the loose.
Cooper, held on $1 million bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.