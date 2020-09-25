A 59-year-old woman accused of trying to take a toddler from a Lawton restaurant in December 2019 has been found mentally incompetent and will not stand trial.
Comanche County Associate District Judge Susan Zwaan ruled Wednesday that Michelle Litton was deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered to be committed to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita for treatment, court records indicate. Litton’s attending physician also is authorized to treat her as is deemed necessary, including the use of medication without her consent.
Litton was arrested in early January and charged with forcibly taking away a child, records indicate. After being held on $50,000 bond, Zwaan ordered mental observation and evaluation followed by a review.
Litton is accused of trying to take a 2-year-old boy who was with two other siblings and his grandmother at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger, 7201 Cache Road, the afternoon of Dec. 26, 2019. Surveillance video showed her kissing the child and one of his siblings before attempting to grab the toddler and take him.
According to the police incident report, Litton was talking about the toddler as “her baby.” The suspect was described as “rambling and talking crazy about how she decapitated her own baby and that she was a prostitute.”
Litton has a prior Comanche County conviction from 2002 for assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Department of Corrections records. She also has a history of misdemeanor counts from Comanche County for crimes relating to prostitution, drugs, assault and trespassing and is known to have mental health issues.
If Litton is ever found competent to stand trial, her case would be returned to the court docket for potential trial.