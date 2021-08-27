On Wednesday, the legal counsel for an accused human trafficker made a motion to dismiss his case on the grounds of “interest of justice.”
According to the motion, the charges stem from statements made by a woman arrested for prostitution after she claimed she was “a little bit high.”
Robert Rafuse filed the motion Wednesday in the interest of his client, Melvin Girard Hall, who is accused of pimping a woman who had been detained by Lawton police for allegations of prostitution.
In the motion, Rafuse said the woman in the allegation claimed her initial statement to police was misconstrued. Records indicate she has not been charged with either felony or misdemeanor counts.
In an interview with the woman attached to the motion, she said she’d made statements under stress and was “a little bit high” after smoking some weed.
The woman claimed she’d never said Hall trafficked her, but another man did six years ago. She believed she may have confused investigators with her statement.
She said at that time she was marketing her wares on her own and no one was making her do it. She claimed Hall tried to help her get out of the prostitution lifestyle.
A couple of weeks later, the woman said she went to detectives in an attempt to correct her prior statements and was told there were recordings of the prior interview. No audio or video recordings have been turned over to the defense at this point, according to the motion.
Rafuse also argues detectives misinterpreted text messages between Hall and the woman. She said references to money were his attempts to collect a debt and had nothing to do with the hustle.
The defense attorney also argued that exculpatory material including the woman’s attempt to correct the statements with investigators has never been exchanged.
An arrest warrant for Melvin Girard Hall was issued Oct. 2, 2020, for a felony count of human trafficking and, following his March 4 arrest, he made his initial appearance where he was held on $75,000 bond.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
In closing, Rafuse asked the court to, if not dismiss the case, then to grant Hall a recognizance bond or, in the alternative, lower his bond to $10,000 before the hearing date.
Hall has a prior Comanche County felony conviction for obstructing an officer from April 2018. He received a 6-month suspended sentence. In September 2018, a warrant was issued for failure to appear along with an application to revoke his sentence. He was taken into custody in February 2019 but another application to revoke warrant was issued in June 2019. The warrant was recalled with his March arrest for the human trafficking allegation.