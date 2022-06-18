GERONIMO — Law enforcement officials are searching for a man accused of a June 6 rape.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Dallas Lee Coosewoon, 28, location unknown, for counts of first-degree rape (by force or fear) and rape by instrumentation, records indicate. The first-degree rape count is punishable by between five years to life in prison.
Geronimo Police Chief David Johnston stated he received a call around 6:30 p.m. June 6 regarding a sexual assault at a home in town. The woman was at a Lawton hospital taking a rape exam and being treated for injuries, according to the warrant affidavit. He stated the woman appeared to be “terrified and crying.”
The woman said she was in the bathroom of the Geronimo home, getting ready to return to her Lawton home, when Coosewoon put her kids outside before picking her up and putting her on the bed. She said he held her down on her back and after she couldn’t get him off of her, she turned on the audio recorder of her phone, the affidavit states. Despite her protestations, she said he then raped her, including with his fingers. She said he had apparently also raped her in her sleep.
Johnston stated evidence was collected at the home after the Comanche Tribal Court certified a copy of the search warrant.
The woman’s mother told Johnston on Tuesday the woman was suffering from “anxiety issues” after the incident. She said she saw Coosewoon at a Randlett convenience store on June 6 and asked him what he did. He first said, “I didn’t do anything,” she said and after a moment or two, he looked at her and said, “I’ve done some things, but my tribe is going to help me and nobody can do anything about it,” according to the affidavit. Later, she received a message from her daughter telling her what happened, Johnston stated.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Coosewoon upon his arrest, records indicate.