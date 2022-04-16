A Lawton man is wanted for allegations of taking copper from a local church, damaging five air conditioning units.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Comanche County District Court for Marc Anthony Mantzke, 41, for a felony count of entering with the intent to steal copper, records indicate. With three prior felony convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
The owners of Grace and Glory Church, 412 SW Summit, reported they’d found Mantzke on the church roof on March 24. They told police he was taking the copper from the air conditioning units.
One of the owners confronted Mantzke and took photos, the warrant affidavit states. She told police it will take thousands of dollars to fix the damaged units.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Mantzke has prior felony convictions from Comanche County: February 2009, knowingly receiving/concealing and/or withholding stolen property; January 2011, possession of a stolen vehicle; and from Caddo County: October 2008, theft of anhydrous ammonia, records indicate.