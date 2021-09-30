A man wanted for allegations of sexually assaulting and showing lewd materials to a young child is in jail after being on the lam since March.
Ashley Lorenzo Tuggle, 39, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
A warrant for Tuggle’s arrest was issued March 24.
Tuggle is accused of molesting the girl twice between January and December 2017, according to the warrant affidavit. The girl was 4 years old at the time of the first incident and 5 the second time.
The victim, now 8 years old, told investigators Tuggle made her perform oral sex on him twice, the affidavit states
Tuggle is being held on $100,000 bond and is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.