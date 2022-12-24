DUNCAN — A 56-year-old Duncan man accused of molesting three young relatives waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.
On Tuesday, Jack Carrol Tittle III appeared before Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham where he waived the hearing and was bound over for trial for two counts of child sexual abuse of a child under 12, and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate.
Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crimes, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Tittle is accused of repeated molestations and rape of two young girls and a boy.
Investigators began looking into Tittle after the children’s mother reported her 14-year-old daughter had been assaulted by Tittle. She said another woman claimed he’d molested her as a child and it caused her to question the girl about any improprieties, the warrant affidavit states.
The girl told investigators Tittle had been molesting her at his home in Duncan since she was 5 years old, the affidavit states. She said in January 2021, Tittle told her “if she didn’t do what he said he would kill her” before raping her.
She said she never told anyone because Tittle told her “that no one would believe her because no one loves her,” according to the affidavit. She said he touched her inappropriately and forced her to have sexual relations more than once.
The girl’s now 20-year-old sister told investigators Tittle had sexually abused her from 12 years old until she turned 17, the affidavit states. She said inappropriate touching would later turn to repeated rapes and the abuse happened “almost every day,” according to investigators.
She’d also been told not tell because no one would believe her over him, according to the affidavit.
The girls’ 16-year-old brother said he’d been molested by Tittle on several occasions between the ages of 6 and 7 years old.
Tittle has been in the Stephens County jail on $1 million bond since his Aug. 25 initial appearance in Stephens County District Court. He returns to court at 9 a.m. Jan. 12, 2023, for his formal arraignment, records indicate.