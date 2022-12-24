Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — A 56-year-old Duncan man accused of molesting three young relatives waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.

On Tuesday, Jack Carrol Tittle III appeared before Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham where he waived the hearing and was bound over for trial for two counts of child sexual abuse of a child under 12, and two counts of child sexual abuse, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.