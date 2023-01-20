UPDATED 2:30 P.M. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, of Cyril, made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Caddo County District Court where he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of first-degree murder and child neglect, records indicate.
After first being appointed Albert Hoch Jr., of Oklahoma City, as his legal representative through Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, Mitchell Solomon replaced him as representative.
Adams is being held on no bond and ordered to return to court for his initial appearance minute at 9 a.m. April 27, records indicate.
ANADARKO — The man accused of beating 4-year-old Athena Brownfield to death on Christmas night and of burying her body in rural Grady County has been returned to Caddo County to face charges.
The Caddo County Sheriff’s Department jail logs show that Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, of Cyril, was booked into the jail at 8:57 p.m. Thursday. Adams was taken into custody in Phoenix, Ariz., the afternoon of Jan. 12 for a first-degree murder and child neglect warrant filed that day.
The jail log shows Adams was booked for those charges as well as “death of a child results from the willful or malicious injuring, torturing, maiming,” records indicate.
First-degree murder with deliberate intent is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or the death penalty. Child neglect is punishable by up to life in prison.
Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens has issued a gag order in the case.
In the probable cause affidavit, Adams is accused of repeatedly punching the girl to death and then burying her on family property near Rush Springs. On Tuesday, a child’s remains were recovered near a fence and sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and autopsy.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Information Officer Brook Arbeitman told The Constitution the remains have not been identified or released.
An online obituary posted by Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service and Cremation Directors in Enid shows that funeral services are scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Stride Bank Center in Enid with Sen. Roger Thompson officiating.
According to the obituary, Athena was born Sept. 6, 2018, in Lawton, to Wesley Robert Brownfield, now of Apache, and Jasmin Adina Kay Faircloth Brownfield, now of Stillwater. She was raised in Nebraska and, later, Oklahoma. It states she and her 5-year-old sister were close: “joined at the hip” and her favorite color was purple.
Adams’ wife, Alysia Adams, 31, also is in jail on $500,000 bond after she was charged with two counts of felony child neglect on Jan. 12.
Alysia Adams confessed to an OSBI agent that her husband beat Athena to death at their home at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril around midnight Dec. 25, 2022, and later that morning took her remains and buried them.
When Ivon Adams returned, Alysia Adams stated, he told her he buried Athena near a fence line next to their old residence in Rush Springs, according to the affidavit. He told her he placed a large broken tree branch over the burial site.
A review of phone records for the couple showed that between 4:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 2022, Ivon Adams was tracked leaving the Cyril home and driving to Rush Springs, according to the warrant affidavit.
The search for Athena began the afternoon of Jan. 10 after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering near the home by a postal carrier. During an interview, the girl said she “had been home alone and she is tired of being alone,” the affidavit states. Cyril Police received a call from Alysia Adams asking where Athena was. That was when it was learned Athena was missing.
Athena and her sister’s biological mother and father had left the girls in the couples’ care 1½ to 2 years earlier, the affidavit states.
The sisters’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and have been cooperating with the investigation, according to the Arbeitman.
During her interview with investigators, Alysia Adams said they’d never taken the girls to the doctor for checkups and did not enroll the older girl in school. She also said they have left the children home alone in the past. This statement of admission and the circumstances of the case led to her being arrested for two counts of child neglect, according to investigators.
The 5-year-old remains in protective custody of the state.
Photos saved from one of Alysia Adams now deleted social media profiles showed the couple in Oklahoma City on Dec. 30 and 31 at a dinner detective event. Under a photo of Alysia Adams taking a photo in a mirror of herself in a red dress she posted:
“2022 was a hell of a year so ready to make 2023 mine.”
Alysia Adams, also represented by Albert Hoch Jr., is held on $500,000 bond following her initial court appearance and is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 for a motion hearing. Her preliminary hearing conference is slated for 9 a.m. March 23, records indicate.
The case remains an active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified. The OSBI stated it will not be commenting further.
Authorities ask that anyone with information on this case contact the OSBI tipline (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.