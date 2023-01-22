ANADARKO — The man accused of beating 4-year-old Athena Brownfield to death on Christmas night and of burying her body in rural Grady County has been returned to Caddo County and is being held without bond.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Department jail logs show that Ivon Neil Adams III, 36, of Cyril, was booked into the jail at 8:57 p.m. Thursday. Adams was taken into custody in Phoenix, Ariz., the afternoon of Jan. 12 for a first-degree murder and child neglect warrant filed that day.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

