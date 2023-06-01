A 23-year-old man accused of causing a 9-month-old’s brain bleed is in jail for trafficking in fentanyl.

Ryan Abiff Smith Jr., 23, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying a gun while under the influence, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by two years to life in prison.

