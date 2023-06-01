A 23-year-old man accused of causing a 9-month-old’s brain bleed is in jail for trafficking in fentanyl.
Ryan Abiff Smith Jr., 23, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as a misdemeanor count of carrying a gun while under the influence, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by two years to life in prison.
Smith was arrested early Tuesday morning after police responded to a disturbance at 2208 NW Hoover. Officers heard people screaming and found Smith crouched behind an electrical box outside the apartments. He was digging in his left pocket and police saw the outline of what appeared to be a pistol, the probable cause affidavit states.
Smith, who has slurred speech and appeared to be intoxicated, told Lawton Police Officer Hunter Phillips he was “constitutional carrying and the gun was registered in his name,” the affidavit states. A loaded .45 caliber pistol with three rounds loaded was recovered from his pocket as well as a bag containing 10.8 grams of fentanyl, Phillips stated.
Smith has been out on $50,000 bond since his initial appearance Feb. 6 for a felony count of child abuse. In that case, he is looking at up to life in prison.
In that case, Smith is accused of causing his 9-month-old to suffer a brain bleed on Dec. 23, 2022. His preliminary hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11.
Smith received another $100,000 bond for the drug charges. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 22 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.