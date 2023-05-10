Police said a man tried to give false information when stopped for being suspected of wahooing a bicycle from City of Lawton property.

Phillip Ray Akerman, 31, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

