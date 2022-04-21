ANADARKO — A Carnegie man accused of shooting a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) law enforcement officer during an October 2021 standoff in Caddo County is undergoing mental health treatment.
Taaron Jay Burcum, 29, of Carnegie, was charged October 25, 2021, in Caddo County District Court with felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
A preliminary hearing for Burcum’s case was scheduled for Thursday, records indicate. However, he was found incompetent and ordered by District Judge David A. Stephens to be in need of treatment at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita following a competency hearing earlier this month.
Burcum had been out of prison on probation for less than a month before the Oct. 23, 2021, incident. Carnegie police were called that night to a reported stabbing at 515 E. Cedar but reported canceling the response when no contact was made with anyone, according to the probable cause affidavit. Shortly before midnight they would be called back to the home on the report of a possible shooting.
The Carnegie officers were joined by Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies and BIA officers to provide lethal coverage, the affidavit states. During their approach to a camper at the home, a person inside told them to come back with a warrant.
Law enforcement continued moving forward when a gunshot rang out through a window, striking the unidentified BIA officer, according to the affidavit. Officers took cover and the Caddo County Special Response Team was called in.
Following a several hour standoff, Burcum was taken into custody from inside the trailer, the affidavit states. A loaded .22-caliber rifle with one spent casing was found inside the trailer.
Burcum had been on probation with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections since Sept. 30 for Caddo County convictions for eluding police, second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records indicate. A revocation hearing for his five-year deferred sentence for his no contest plea to the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge was scheduled; however, the Feb. 17 order for a competency evaluation has slowed the process.