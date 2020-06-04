Charges are expected to be filed in Comanche County against a fugitive from Beckham County who is accused of attempted first-degree murder and other charges.
Christopher Carlock, 27, of Enid, is in the Lawton City Jail awaiting Comanche County charges for eluding police and endangering others, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, leaving the scene of a property accident and driving under revocation, according to Lawton Police Sgt. Brad DeLozier.
Carlock was arrested following a 10- to 15-minute pursuit from Northwest 28th Street and Hoover Avenue to a field near Northwest 2nd Street and Ferris Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
DeLozier said that LPD received a teletype regarding Carlock being a fugitive from Beckham County wanted for felony charges of maiming, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault and battery with force likely to cause death. An arrest warrant was issued May 28, records indicate.
The Beckham County charges stem from an incident posted to Facebook that showed a man beaten and bloody. According to the court affidavit, law enforcement learned the injured man was in an Elk City hotel room when the video was made. Police found the man tied to a chair with zip ties and it appeared he had been beaten with fists and a tire iron. It was later learned that Carlock is the one alleged to have used the tire iron. The injured man told police he’d been threatened with having his toes and fingers cut off with dog clippers. The man was hospitalized for his injuries that included broken teeth, cuts and other injuries to his head and body.
The gang-related offense charge stems from the allegation that Carlock had contacted other members of the Aryan Brotherhood to bring a tarp to the room, the affidavit states.
Carlock was to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last been seen wearing a red hat, white shirt and had a dog with him and was traveling east of Elk City. When he was arrested Tuesday, Carlock matched the description from the teletype.
Lawton police identified Carlock as being on the city’s north side Tuesday and he fled during an attempt to stop him. He was pursued by Lawton police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. He was taken into custody, as was a female passenger and the dog that had been reported to be traveling with him.
An extensive conviction history precedes Carlock’s latest stint behind bars. He has prior convictions: Oklahoma County – Unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of controlled substance, January, 2016; two counts convicted felon prohibited from carrying firearms, May 2019; Cleveland County – receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property, April 2017; and from Tulsa County, receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property, September 2017, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Carlock’s Beckham County arrest warrant bond has been set at $1 million, court records indicate. He is expected to make an appearance in Comanche County District Court before being returned to Beckham County.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.