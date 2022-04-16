DUNCAN — A Stephens County man accused of an armed shoplifting incident in December 2021 will go before a jury in August.
Joshua Wayne Huff, 24, of Marlow, appeared Thursday in Stephens County District Court where District Judge Ken Graham slated his trial for a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after two or more prior convictions, and three misdemeanor counts: petit larceny, narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia for a 9 a.m. Aug. 1 trial docket call, records indicate.
Huff was arrested following a shoplifting call to Duncan Police the morning of Dec. 1, 2021, at Homeland, 1401 W. Beech. A suspected shoplifter had been reported for threatening an employee with a knife, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A store employee described seeing the heavily-tattooed man, later identified as Huff, come into the store while “acting suspiciously.” He was seen walking directly to the bathroom before quickly heading back toward the exit with merchandise in hand, the affidavit states.
The employee chased him outside and told him to drop the merchandise and that’s when, she said, he told her to back off, pulled out a knife and held it between them. Next, he threw the items — a package of pulled pork and beef jerky totaling $15.28 — to the ground, according to the affidavit.
Huff was found nearby in an alley carrying a skateboard. Police reported finding a knife in a holder strapped to the right side of his belt, the affidavit states. He was detained and the employee identified him as the shoplifter.
A search of Huff’s pockets turned up a syringe with methamphetamine residue as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the backpack, according to the affidavit.
Huff has multiple prior felony convictions in Stephens County: April 2017, receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property; and November 2017, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property, five counts of second-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Huff remains in the Stephens County Detention Center on $150,000 bond.