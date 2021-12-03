DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail after he was accused of pulling a knife when caught shoplifting.
Joshua Wayne Huff, 24, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Thursday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after two more prior convictions, records indicate. He also received three misdemeanor counts: petit larceny, narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Huff was arrested following a shoplifting call to Duncan Police on Wednesday morning.
Officer Jason Downs said he was called to Homeland, 1401 W. Beech, shortly after 10 a.m. after a suspected shoplifter threatened an employee with a knife, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A store employee said she saw the heavily-tattooed man come into the store while “acting suspiciously.” She said he walked directly to the bathroom and then walked “hastily” toward the exit with merchandise in his hand, the affidavit states. She told him to stop and then chased him outside into the parking lot.
Once outside, she told Huff to drop the merchandise. She said he told her to back off and pulled a knife out and held it between them, according to the affidavit. She said he threw the items — a package of pulled pork and beef jerky totaling $15.28 — to the ground.
Other officers found Huff with a woman in a nearby alley. He had a backpack on his back and was carrying a skateboard. He had a knife in a holder strapped to the right side of his belt, the affidavit states. Officers detained him and the employee identified him as the shoplifter.
When placed under arrest, Downs said Huff asked about leaving his bag with the woman but was told it was going with him into property at the jail. That’ when, according to the affidavit, he said it was the woman’s.
During a search of Huff’s pockets, a syringe and methamphetamine residue were discovered, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his backpack, the affidavit states.
Huff has multiple prior felony convictions in Stephens County: April 2017, receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property; and November 2017, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property, five counts of second-degree burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Huff, who is held on $150,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 23, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.