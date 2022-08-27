ANADARKO — A man accused of a trio of Anadarko shooting incidents has been bound over for a November jury trial in all three cases.

Garrick Mitchell Boyiddle, a.k.a. “Osceola G-babyy,” 34, of Anadarko, appeared Friday in Caddo County District Court for three separate felony charges of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. Due to his prior felony conviction record, he faces between four years to life in prison on each count, if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.