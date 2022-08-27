ANADARKO — A man accused of a trio of Anadarko shooting incidents has been bound over for a November jury trial in all three cases.
Garrick Mitchell Boyiddle, a.k.a. “Osceola G-babyy,” 34, of Anadarko, appeared Friday in Caddo County District Court for three separate felony charges of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate. Due to his prior felony conviction record, he faces between four years to life in prison on each count, if convicted.
Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens ordered Boyiddle to return to court for the felony disposition docket at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and a trial slated to begin at 9 a.m. Nov. 14, records indicate.
Boyiddle has been under police supervision since recovering from a Dec. 28, 2021, standoff police with Anadarko police. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has investigated the officer-involved shooting and cleared the officer.
Anadarko police were called that night to a local hotel where Boyiddle, a woman and a child were inside a vehicle. After fleeing a traffic stop, multiple law enforcement agencies pursued him following a tactical maneuver on a Grady County road, the probable cause affidavit states. The woman and child escaped unhurt.
Boyiddle remained inside and following a short standoff an altercation resulted with shots being fired, according to the OSBI. Boyiddle was wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anadarko police had earlier identified Boyiddle as the suspect in a Christmas Eve 2021 shooting outside an Anadarko Dollar General Store. Another man was shot twice.
Boyiddle also is facing another allegation of shooting with intent to kill for a November 2021 incident in Anadarko.
Anadarko police were called to 301 E. Broadway where a shooting occurred. Boyiddle was accused of shooting through the window during an incident.
Originally held on a total bond of $500,000, $125,000 per each shooting count as well as a 2016 case, it was reduced to $50,000 per count or $200,000 in total.