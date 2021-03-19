An accusation of unwanted sex with an intoxicated and sleeping woman sent a 20-year-old man to jail.
Darryle Dangelo Ezzell made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the 19-year-old victim told police that she’d been extremely intoxicated and had fallen asleep Wednesday morning in her bed and that Ezzell was at the apartment with his girlfriend. She said she was awakened and discovered Ezzell “having unwanted sexual intercourse with her.” She said he was holding her down and then she lost consciousness again. When she awoke, she called police.
Officers arrived and arrested Ezzell.
As part of his $50,000 bond condition, Ezzell is to have no contact with the victim. He returns to court at 3 p.m. June 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.