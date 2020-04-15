The State Medical Examiner has determined that a Lawton man found dead in a home last week died from blood loss due to an accident.
Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s Office, said that Christopher Kendall, 51, died from exsanguination (blood loss) due to an incised wound to his left leg. The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Lawton police were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday to a home at 2413 SW H regarding a man who was unconscious and not breathing. They arrived and the homeowner directed them to the second home, located in the backyard, where Kendall was found unresponsive.
Kendall’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. He has since been returned to Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home for a pending private family service at Highland Cemetery.