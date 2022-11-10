Children United is asking people to walk Saturday to assist lesser abled children a place to play equally in Elmer Thomas Park.
The walk is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the park, 301 NW Ferris. Everyone is invited and asked to participate, said Jeannette Klein from the Children United non-profit organization.
There will be live music and free hot dogs, chips and drinks available. Donation cans will be present.
Klein said the walk’s purpose is to raise money. But there’s more to it.
“Mostly to make the public aware,” she said. “This might generate volunteers and more donations in the future.”
There are no registration requirements for the walk. Everyone is welcome, Klein said.
“Although there are no charges imposed upon the general public, we have had many businesses and individuals who have agreed to sponsor the event,” she said. “We have raised $14,400 in sponsorships.”
The Children’s United park was born from an idea the late-Joe Chesko had in 2018. A sign marking its location next to the existing playground was erected in December 2020 and Chesko spoke with The Constitution at the event.
Following his May 2021 death, Chesko’s wish for the wheelchair-accessible playground is being carried forward.
“It doesn’t matter the disability a child has,” he said in 2020, “they will be able to play.”
Klein said hopes are to break ground in spring 2023. Plans have been submitted to the Comanche County Planning Commission. Next step is presenting the plans to the Lawton City Council.
“Hopefully, we’ll be on their agenda soon,” she said.
Once approved, construction permits will have to be received. That’s when the real dirty work begins, according to Klein.
“The ground is quite unlevel so we’ll be doing quite a bit of dirt work, building retaining walls and preparing the foundation to accommodate an ADA-approved surface that can withstand wheelchairs, walkers and canes,” she said.
With inflation pushing construction material costs upward, Klein said this keeps the work of fundraiser on the front burner.
Children United is one of six charities selected by Classic Chevrolet to receive some of the funds raised at their annual golf tournament, Klein said. The check presentation will be Nov. 29.
The project, however, does need more than money. Klein said it needs the hands and talent to help make it come together.