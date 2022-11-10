Children United accessible playground schematics

Plans and schematics have been submitted to the Children United accessible playground addition at Elmer Thomas Park and are awaiting approval and presentation to the Lawton City Council. Organizers hope to break ground in spring 2023.

 Image provided by Sharp Design and Drafting

Children United is asking people to walk Saturday to assist lesser abled children a place to play equally in Elmer Thomas Park.

The walk is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the park, 301 NW Ferris. Everyone is invited and asked to participate, said Jeannette Klein from the Children United non-profit organization.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

