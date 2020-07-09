Two Cameron University faculty members have been appointed as departmental chairs, while the responsibilities of a current departmental chair have been expanded to include another academic unit.
Shaun Calix, associate professor of psychology, has been appointed Chair of the Department of Psychology, and Mike Husak, professor of biology, has been named chair of the Department of Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences. Stephanie Boss, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Sports and Exercise Science, will also serve as interim chair of the Department of Education.
Calix’s appointment became effective on June 1. He fills the role of chair vacated by Mary Dzindolet, professor of psychology. Dzindolet will serve as chair of the Department of Social Sciences for the Fall 2020 semester.
After earning a Ph.D. in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Missouri in 2013, Calix joined the CU faculty as an assistant professor in August 2013. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of Alabama, and a Master of Science degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Husak’s appointment as chair is effective Aug. 1. He replaces Terry Conley, who stepped down from the administrative position. Husak earned a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences with an emphasis on ecology and evolutionary biology from Mississippi State University. He holds a Master of Science degree in Biology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in chemistry from Angelo State University.
Boss joined the CU faculty as chair, Department of Sports and Exercise Science, in August 2011. She will become interim chair of the Department of Education on Aug. 1. She served as chair of the Department of Computing and Technology in summer 2019 and summer 2020.
Boss earned an Ed.D. from Walden University in 2015. She also has a Master of Education degree in Education Administration from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education from the University of Central Oklahoma.