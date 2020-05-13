OKLAHOMA CITY — With the cancellation of its May 16 Academic Awards Banquet due to COVID-19, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is partnering with OETA Public Television to broadcast a 30-minute tribute to award winning-students and educators at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The program also will be shown on OETA World Channel at 8:30 p.m. May 23 and 7:30 p.m. May 30.
The program, featuring videos submitted by the 2020 Academic All-Staters and other special guests, will be hosted by longtime Tulsa television anchor Scott Thompson, a trustee of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. The program is produced in partnership with Red Rock Video Services of Edmond.
The televised program will honor 100 of the state’s top public high school seniors as Academic All-Staters. Selected from 495 nominations statewide, the student honorees hail from 75 schools in 69 Oklahoma school districts. The 2020 Academic All-State class is the 34th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence in what has been described as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic competition.”
Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,400 high school seniors from 326 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion. This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33.9 on the ACT, with 15 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.20. In addition, 40 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists.
Following is a list of 2020 Academic All-Staters from Southwest Oklahoma
Duncan High School
Vanessa Cassidy is a three-time All-State flutist Band Council president and a member of the jazz band and percussion ensemble. She is a National Merit finalist and member of National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society. Cassidy is a singles state semifinalist with her varsity tennis team and a three-time Academic State Champion. She enjoys volunteering at the Duncan Public Library and with Assumption Catholic Church. Cassidy, whose brother was an Academic All-Stater in 2010, plans to attend the University of North Texas, majoring in music performance and music education. Scholarship sponsor: McCasland Foundation
Ian McEntire is a U.S. Senate Youth Program delegate, and Advanced Placement Scholar and was selected for All-State Band and Choir. He was a 2019 Boys State delegate and received the 2019 Rotary International Youth Leadership “I Care” Award. McEntire is a student adviser for the Oklahoma State Department of Education Social Studies Advisory Team and Duncan High Student Council president. A three-year medalist as an All-State tenor, he enjoys singing, playing trumpet, acting and dancing. McEntire plans to major in economics at Oklahoma City University. Scholarship sponsor: Mary Frances Michaelis
Elgin High School
Hope Cunningham is vice president of Elgin Future Farmers of America and has won many awards, including second place in the Team Oklahoma Future Farmers of America State Food Science and Technology Contest. She is a National Honor Society and Student Council member. A member of the Elgin High School Freshmen Orientation Committee, Cunningham was chair of this year’s Freshman Orientation. She volunteers with both the Oklahoma Blood Institute and Elgin High School Feed the Future program. Cunningham plans to study food science at Oklahoma State University. Scholarship sponsor: Oklahoma State University
Cache High School
Ava Gladwell is clarinet section leader in the marching band and concert band. She received four years of recognition for her participation in the Southwestern Oklahoma honor band. She is a class valedictorian and a member of the National Honor Society and Oklahoma Honor Society. Gladwell participates in Beta Club and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. She is active in her church as president of both her youth Bible Study and youth group and volunteers preparing meals for the homeless. Gladwell plans to study biochemistry at Brigham Young University. Scholarship sponsor: Kenneth & Juliette Woodward Scholarship Endowment Fund
Ava Swanson is an Oklahoma Hall of Fame History Contest winner, an Oklahoma State Scholars Society Scholar and a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Foundation delegate. She is chapter president of Beta Club and Student Council and secretary of Oklahoma Student Council District Three. A Youth Leadership Oklahoma delegate, Swanson served as a capitol page for Rep. Trey Caldwell. She is captain of her varsity basketball and volleyball teams and is a classically trained piano student and teacher. Swanson plans to major in government at Harvard University. Scholarship sponsor: Linda and Larry Neal
Altus High School
Michaella Reed is a National Merit finalist, a Junior ROTC Flight Commander and Deputy Logistics Squadron Commander. She is a 4-H County Ambassador and officer and has been named to the 4-H County Hall of Fame. She serves on the Leadership Council for the Altus Band, where she was recognized as Outstanding Woodwind player. Reed also participates in Ethics Bowl, National Honor Society and is a volunteer for the Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group. She plans to major in chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma. Scholarship sponsor: Koch Industries, Inc.
Tyson M. Vernon is a member of the Southwest Oklahoma All-Regional Choir, is also active in BluHarmonix Acapella Choir and Varsity Chorale. He is a varsity football and baseball team member. Vernon is an Altus Rotary Club Junior Rotarian and Link Crew Leader. He was awarded the Oklahoma State Regents Institutional Nominee Scholarship for Oklahoma State University and attended the U.S. Naval Academy Summer Seminar in 2019. Vernon is a member of the Tamarack Road Church of Christ youth group and volunteered at the A League of Our Own sporting event for children with disabilities and special needs. He plans to study business at Oklahoma State University. Scholarship sponsor: The Leverett Family, In Honor of Janelle Leverett
MacArthur High School
Eric Wang is a National Merit finalist and Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, a class valedictorian and secretary of National Honor Society. He is president of the Future Health Professionals of America, founder and president of ACS ChemClub, and co-captian of his Academic Team. Wang is a Key Club board member, receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award. He plays violin and is a state qualifier for his varsity swim team. Wang enjoys volunteering with the Royal Rangers through his church and at Comanche County Memorial hospital. He plans to study biomedical engineering at Texas A&M University. Scholarship sponsor: Beth and Carey Johnson