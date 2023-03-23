A man blamed a woman on his missing tools but it was he who was arrested after a witness said he was kicking a woman “like a soccer ball.”
A doctor said her injuries and denial the man hurt her caused for a psychiatric evaluation for Stockholm Syndrome.
Scott Harold Hutchings, 42, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Lawton Police were called shortly before 11:45 a.m. Monday to Storage-R-Us, 7503 Cache Road, regarding an assault. The caller said he heard a man yelling at a woman near the building before pushing her to the ground and “kicking her like a soccer ball,” the probable cause affidavit states.
Responding officers heard a man screaming and cursing at the woman who was found kneeling picking up items. The woman had severe bruising and swelling to the left side of her face, eye and forehead, according to the affidavit. Hutching told police he was mad because a lot of his tools were missing.
When asked how she was injured, the woman said she had to say her sister hit her. Officers recognized her injuries and behaviors as consistent with being a victim of domestic abuse, the affidavit states. She said her sister had beat her up the prior day and that Hutchings was “only playing” when he pushed her down.
The woman was taken into medical care. Due to the large amount of bruising to not only her face but side and ribs, and her denials that Hutchings hurt her, a doctor ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Stockholm Syndrome, according to the affidavit.
Stockholm syndrome is considered a coping mechanism to a captive or abusive situation where people develop positive feelings toward their captors or abusers over time, according to the Web MD.
Hutchings was arrested and held on $15,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the woman. He returns to court at 3 p.m. June 20 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.