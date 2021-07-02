Mother Nature’s overabundance of moisture is causing major headaches for the City of Lawton.
While the city is experiencing road damage and some waterline breaks — there were emergency repairs needed on three major lines just this week — the bigger issue is Lawton’s sewer mains, particularly those made of concrete, said Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt.
In the past week, there have been at least 12 sewer main breaks. Whisenhunt said the problem is Southwest Oklahoma’s notoriously fluid clay soil, coupled with excessive amounts of rainfall and concrete pipe that was a standard material more than 50 years ago and still exists in some older neighborhoods.
The issue stems from sewer gases eroding concrete lines (it’s less of an issue for PVC and even clay pipes that still exist in some areas). What had once been inches of concrete pipe wall now is much thinner and more prone to cracking. Heavy rainfall and runoff in some areas of Lawton, coupled with illegal drains and just general cracking, is leading to water infiltration that is overloading the lines, causing internal pressure.
“It put it (the line) under pressure,” Whisenhunt said, explaining that pressure causes the line to fracture.
Dry clay soil, which is solid, will keep a cracked pipe intact, but continuous rainfall has saturated the soil to the point there is no support.
“Ground support gets to the point that the pipe will collapse in and start sucking dirt into those lines,” he said, explaining the end result is blockage or a sinkhole that means replacing that segment of line or sometimes entire sections of main. “In this type of extended rain period right now, the support by the clay soil is no longer there.”
Whisenhunt said the problem is more common in older neighborhoods where there are concrete pipes, especially in central and western Lawton where the heaviest rains have occurred. He said that as of late Thursday morning, his crews had worked their way through about half of the 12 locations where sewer mains had broken or collapsed.
The heavy rainfall saturating the clay underground also is causing accessibility and cleanup problems above ground. Whisenhunt said that in some instances, crews have to lay down rock to provide access for the heavy equipment needed to repair the main.
“Once we’re through, cleanup becomes more of a challenge than it is when it’s dry,” he said, explaining a dry work site usually means putting in some topsoil to smooth ruts and calling it a day.
That’s not always possible with recent work sites, Whisenhunt said, adding that another problem is break locations in inconvenient areas: crews were able to repair a site on Sheridan Road, but a second one appeared to its north.
“We’re addressing them as quick as we can,” he said.
It could be worse.
“We haven’t reached the level we had in 2015,” he said, of heavy rains that took the area from historic drought to flooding in only days. “We’re moving into July; we should start to dry up some.”
Whisenhunt said the problems aren’t associated with the damage caused by more than a week of frigid temperatures in February, which damaged city infrastructure. Most of the problems caused by that prolonged freeze have been repaired, he said.
While waterlines aren’t experiencing as many problems, some breakage is occurring. Whisenhunt said the city is having two to three mains break a day when it normally averages one break every few days. Just this week, city crews had to make emergency repairs in the 6900 block of West Gore Boulevard, 1400 block of Northwest Taylor Avenue and 300 block of Northwest 65th Street. All affected multiple residences.