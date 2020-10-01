Voting by absentee ballot:
Applications may be obtained online at https:www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html or from any county election board, including the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C, Lawton.
State law also allows residents to write a letter to the county election board seeking a ballot. According to the Oklahoma Election Board, that letter must contain the applicant’s name, birth date, full address at which they are registered to vote, election(s) for which they are seeking ballots, full address to which the ballots should be mailed, and their signature. Applications include the same information, but ask the applicant to specify whether they need a regular ballot or one for a physically incapacitated person or caregiver to someone who is incapacitated.
Standard absentee ballots may be mailed to the county courthouse (they must be received no later than 7 p.m. election day) or hand carried to the office. Hand ballots carried must be delivered by 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and delivered by the person who completed the ballot, who also must present photo ID. Physically incapacitated or caretaker absentee ballots must be mailed.
Absentee ballots will come with three envelopes: a white envelope to hold the ballots, an affidavit envelope (yellow for standard, pink for physically incapacitated/caretaker) and the green return envelope.
Ballots must be filled out with blue or black ink, then placed in the white ballot envelop and sealed.
Ballot envelopes are to be placed inside the yellow or pink affidavit envelope. The outside of the affidavit envelope must be completed, swearing the resident is qualified to vote in the election, has marked the ballot themselves (or had it completed by someone else if they are physically incapacitated), then signed and dated. The affidavit envelopes may be notarized or, under regulations put into place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may tape or paperclip a copy of a valid photo ID or their voter identification card. For incapacitated residents, two persons may witness the signature, or include the photo ID/voter card.
The sealed affidavit envelope is to be placed inside the green return envelope and sealed for mail delivery or delivered in hand by the voter.
A valid ID is defined as photo identification issued to the voter by federal or state governments, or a federally recognized Native American nation or tribe. It must have an expiration date that is after the election. Also acceptable is photo identification issued by a branch of the U.S. military to active duty or retired members, or a voter registration card, issued when the voter registers to vote.
Residents have until 5 p.m. Oct. 27 to apply for absentee ballots. Applicants don’t need to cite a reason, but must be registered voters.
Information is available at county election boards, including the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.