About 60 percent of the registered voters in Comanche County cast ballots in the 2020 general election.
Voter turnout was heavy across the state and Comanche County was no exception. The Comanche County Election board reported 35,616 registered voters in the county cast ballots for president, compared to 35,331 who voted for county sheriff. Both races were countywide, meaning they are representational of the total number of voters who cast ballots that day.
Election Board Secretary Amy Sims said there are 59,639 registered voters in Comanche County. Based on those statistics, 59.72 percent of those registered voters cast ballots for president on Tuesday. When you use the statistic of active voters (meaning, those who had cast ballots in recent races, as of Oct. 31), the percentage of voters casting ballots on Tuesday jumps to 69.58 percent (based on 51,187 active voters). Sims said because that active voter number is accurate of Oct. 31, the number may have changed after Tuesday’s general election.
No matter what the percentage, more Comanche County residents voted for president in the 2020 general election than the 2016 general election. According to statistics kept by the Oklahoma State Election Board, 32,564 residents cast presidential ballots in 2016.