A Oklahoma House committee has passed a bill that would stop abortions from being performed once an unborn child is determined to have a detectable heartbeat.
House Bill 2441, by Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, passed the House States Rights Committee with a vote of 5-1. The action means the bill now proceeds to the full House for consideration.
HB 2441 would only allow for abortion if the attending physician has certified in writing that a pregnancy is “medically futile” or when a medical emergency exists that threatens the life of the mother. The measure also would require any facility where abortions are performed to post a sign in a conspicuous place stating that it is against the law for anyone to force another person to have an abortion and that abortions induced by medication using a two-step process may be reversible if the second dosage has not been taken.
Health care experts say a fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as 5-6 weeks.
“This bill is about protecting the most vulnerable — the unborn child,” Russ said. “Hearing a heartbeat confirms what everyone already knows: these are living babies, not clumps of tissue that feel nothing. This is one among a series of measures designed to protect and save unborn lives.”
The Rev. Paul Abner, who leads the group Oklahoma Faith Leaders, supports the measure.
“Oklahoma Faith Leaders couldn’t continue to defend the sanctity of life in Oklahoma without the leadership of state legislators like Representative Todd Russ,” Abner said. “Through his unwavering defense of the unborn and his belief in the mission of the faith leaders we represent, together, we’ve been able to pass impactful pro-life legislation like House Bill 2441, and create a culture in our state that believes in life.”