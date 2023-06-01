Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City:
“The court’s ruling today has little to no impact regarding abortion in Oklahoma. The ruling has no authority over Oklahoma’s criminal penalties for doctors who perform an abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court accurately ruled in 2022 there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, it remains illegal to get an abortion in Oklahoma, unless it is to save the life of the mother. The state Supreme Court continues to ignore precedent set by federal and state law and keeps making political decisions outside their authority. Today’s decision is another example of why comprehensive judicial reform is needed sooner than later. In the meantime, it is important for Oklahomans to know that leaders in the legislature are committed to the right to life in Oklahoma.”
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka:
“I am disappointed with today’s ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court regarding SB1503 and HB4327. A supermajority of members in both chambers supported this legislation that was signed by the governor. However, Oklahomans can rest assured that House Republicans will continue to protect the lives of the unborn and pursue legislation that values all life.
"Thanks to the leadership of House and Senate Republicans, Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the nation. Today’s ruling won’t change that, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the State of Oklahoma.”
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, co-author of HB 4327.
“It is a peculiar thing to have a Supreme Court in Oklahoma that is so out of tune with the Constitution and citizens that they would rule a law unconstitutional for having the very exception for the life of the mother, which they claim makes it unconstitutional. Every bill they have struck down already had an exception for the life of the mother. The reality is that this court continues to make the same mistake of the court in 1973 by only applying the right to life to one person involved in the abortion. The unborn person has committed no crime and should not be convicted and sentenced to death by inept judges. They also continue, with each radical left ruling, to make themselves incompetent and out of touch with the state they serve. They are, however, making judicial reform more and more of a necessity and the Legislature will reform the courts to be what they should have been all along.”
"I again wholeheartedly disagree with the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s use of activism to create a right to an abortion in Oklahoma. This court has once more over-involved itself in the state's democratic process, and has interceded to undo legislation created by the will of the people. I agree with Justice Rowe’s dissent, 'The issues presented in this matter are political questions, which are better resolved by the people via our democratic process.'
"As governor, I will continue to do my part to fight to protect the lives of the unborn. From the moment life begins at conception, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect that baby's life and the life of the mother. Oklahoma will keep working to be the most pro-family state in the nation.”