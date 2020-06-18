More than 300 clients have requested help since Monday with preparing their taxes from AARP Tax-Aid volunteers at the Lawton Public Library.
Daryl Stowe, an AARP Tax-Aid volunteer, said tax preparing is going smoothly with eight processors and two quality review specialists. The volunteers have averaged about 28 clients per day since opening Monday, and the service is still accepting requests.
“We’re going to get everybody that wants to come in,” said Stowe. “We’re still taking new appointments. Just call the library and the library will set you up an appointment.”
Clients will be required to call in to make an appointment and also will be required to follow social distancing and hygienic practices. Volunteers will be wearing masks and the worktables will be spread apart and cleaned before and after each session.
This is Stowe’s first year as a preparer after retiring last year.
“My wife and I retired last year, and decided (volunteering) would be a good thing,” said Stowe. “(AARP) has helped us in the past and we just like to get out and help people. There’s a lot of people out there that just need help and don’t need to pay a lot”
AARP’s tax service is free to anyone regardless of income level. Stowe recommends anyone, including those who normally do not file returns, take advantage of the AARP service.
“If people want to come down here, it costs them nothing,” he said. “You may think you won’t get anything back, but if you file you will get a $40 credit from the state.”
Zachary Berntsen, who is unemployed but will be attending seminary in the fall, took his mother’s advice to use the service.
“My mom has used (AARP) for as long as I can remember,” said Berntsen. “I worked at several jobs in 2019 and (AARP) has helped me with all my (W-2s).”
Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S. tax code, said Tax-Aide State Coordinator Shirley Raymond in a press release. Taxes prepared, free of charge, by AARP Tax Aide volunteers are filed electronically, using the exact same completely secure systems used by those more expensive, for-profit companies.
Assistance is most effective when clients bring all necessary paperwork, such as pension papers, broker transactions, any source of income or deduction, etc., to their appointment. Stowe recommended clients bring a copy of their previous year’s tax return, so volunteers can check them to make sure nothing has been missed, although preparers will have access to clients past years if they have used AARP’s services in the past.
Because of COVID-19, the traditional April 15 deadline for filing for federal and state returns has been extended to July 15, and preparers are expecting to meet that deadline for all clients.