Dirt Boy

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Miquel Aubert, right, and Senior Airman John Mason, left, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment journeymen, guide a front end loader at Altus Air Force Base on Feb. 22. “Dirt boyz” use several different types of equipment to complete jobs around the installation.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray

ALTUS — Senior Airman John Mason is the type of guy who loves getting his hands dirty. As a 97th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment operator journeyman, or “dirt boy,” for the past three years, Mason feels he has found a passion.

Mason went into the Air Force recruiting office not knowing exactly what he wanted to do. His recruiter mentioned the dirt boyz, which inspired Mason to sign on the dotted line. Now, Mason says he would not have wanted any other job.

