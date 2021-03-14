For James Carroll, 2020 was the year where the hits kept on coming.
It was 351 days ago when he felt the first symptoms from COVID-19 coursing through his body. For a long time it seemed they would never stop.
One year ago today he was living his dream career and thinking big about his budding culinary business.
A lot can happen in less than a year.
Three-hundred-and-fifty-one days later, he continues to feel the effects of the disease and had to leave his 15-year career as a Lawton firefighter.
“I had to medically retire due to lung conditions which prevents me from safely wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) which my former job position required,” he said.
Without the option of taking light-duty work, Carroll said, he couldn’t switch jobs. After being denied his worker compensation claim and draining his sick leave and vacation, he said he was forced to retired. He knew it was the responsible decision, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt.
“For a long while, it deeply bothered me not leaving on my own terms,” he said, “but it wasn’t about me, it’s what was best for the citizens, which is every firefighter’s No. 1 priority, and it was best for those I served with, those that I would also give my life for. Many of the men I worked with I still consider family, and through the ups and downs during the past two years I still would do anything for them.”
Carroll also left his post as a volunteer with the Pecan Creek Fire Department. He still assists with administrative duties and training as long as it doesn’t involve wearing the SCBA. It’s not the same, he said, but it’s something.
“Although I don’t get to participate in the incidents and training that gives me the adrenaline rush I enjoyed, I still can contribute in other ways that benefit my family, friends and neighbors,” he said. “Helping others has been a form of self-care for me also.”
It was March 28, 2020, when Carroll felt “very minor body aches and chills.” Symptoms developed and worsened each day. He went into quarantine inside the family home. For 40 consecutive days, he experienced breathing issues, which caused lasting damage.
A year later, he feels it every day.
“Besides experiencing lung damage, my heart was affected in a minor way,” he said on Wednesday. “I still have short-term memory loss; long-term memory remains good. Just yesterday I discovered issues with my liver, which my primary care physician is working on getting to the bottom of.”
Other effects included several months of “brain fog” and extreme fatigue, Carroll said. His vision has been slightly altered.
Along with firefighting, Carroll has a passion for food. Before he became ill, he was readying to open his Slangin’ Asian food truck. He lost his sense of taste for a couple of weeks, but it returned. His sense of smell still isn’t 100 percent, creating a quandary when tasting ingredients.
Along with medical bills stemming from the virus, Carroll there have been other financial setbacks.
“I spent nearly two years of planning the food truck business and nearly nine months to build it,” he said. “Initially we had intentions on primarily working the food truck part time and only attending festivals, but restrictions and closing of large gatherings obviously changed that.”
Carroll’s firefighting family were among the biggest supporters while the business was open. He knows he’s still a part of that first responder family and always will be.
“That meant more than to me than words could express,” he said.
Highlights are measured by the lows. Carroll said he’s been in the midst of a trough lately, one that included a wreck in his truck on Jan. 7. It felt like 2020 carried over into the new year as his insurance claim remains unsettled.
“I’ve been bummed recently with my health issues and also I already lost my dream career and now my other dream job was put on hold due to my truck being totaled after just two months of being in business,” he said.
With the arrival of vaccines for the virus, Carroll said he’s facing his fears about possible long-term effects. He said the fear is driven more by his lack of confidence in the transparency from responsible agencies as well as his experiences from last March until now. But he’s “leaning towards taking the vaccine in the near future.”
The entire family — James, his wife Shawna; twin sons Bradley and Bryce, and Bentley — continue to take precautions. The boys attend virtual school and the yearly family trips have been canceled. It’s a course that the family had plotted by itself.
“I believe preventative measures have divided the country. From the start we as a country from the federal, state down to the local levels haven’t had strong guidance on what to do and why,” he said. “There also hasn’t been much consistency with the laws and rules which were put in place to protect us, so how could you blame anyone for having doubts and being skeptical with what we’re told?”
His wife became pregnant with their youngest son, Beckett, in February 2020. He said he did what he felt he had to do at the time for the safety of his family and loved ones. Although his symptoms weren’t as active, the virus remain for six consecutive tests. He was still considered contagious.
“I spent nearly seven weeks quarantined in my bathroom walk-in closet because at that time I was advised to play it safe, which I don’t regret doing so,” he said. “I know that if things would have gone differently and a loved one would’ve have gotten severely ill or died due to me taking the risk, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”
There is a silver lining to playing it safe, Carroll said. It seems 2020 brought at least one bright spot.
“My youngest is now 5 months old and he was one of many blessings I’ve had in the past year,” he said.
You have to see the beauty to overlook some of the worst of times. Carroll remembered being “treated poorly by one nurse” and both the nurse and doctor being afraid to be in the same room with him on his first visit to the emergency room for breathing issues. He said one nurse made up for their behavior by overcoming her fear with compassion.
Carroll chose another hospital his next emergency trip. There, the COVID-19 and pneumonia he was afflicted with were diagnosed. He credited Dr. Aryan P. Kadivar, Dr. Jimmy Baugh, Dr. Michael Oliver, Dr. Kimberly Reynolds and their staffs at Southwestern Medical Center for playing “a huge role” in his physical and mental care.
“Dr. Kadivar has been there since day one, and when many other health care professionals failed me because it was easy for them to say, ‘it’s too early to tell’ or ‘we don’t know’ and leave it at that, he wouldn’t and still continues to this day to make sure I get answers and treatment for every health issue I experience,” he said. “I can say he truly he saved my life. I might not be in the best of health and still have some unanswered questions about my long-term health, but as long as I’m alive I will continue to live life how I want to, and, overall, I’m happy and just thankful I’m alive for my loved ones.”
It’s not easy for Carroll to talk about his year-long journey with COVID. It was one he thought about keeping to himself. But in speaking out he hopes “that in some way, some good could come out of my story.”
“Maybe to let others know who’s been affected that they’re not alone,” he said.
Humble enough to admit he’s “by no means the Christian I should be,” Carroll said he believes God answered a few of his specific prayers to get through this past year. His family remains at the core of those prayers. They calmed his fears and fueled his desire to find the strength to move forward every day. It does get better when you look at things from the proper perspective.
“Even the strongest of men become weak when they fear leaving their loved ones behind,” he said. “God’s answered prayers and the love I have for my family kept me going.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.