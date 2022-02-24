There is something about the cold weather that makes a person crave a hot meal. Something about the snow and ice that drives us to seek comfort in food. Call it human nature. When the mercury drops, people often find themselves seeking refuge in warm kitchens.
On Wednesday afternoon, when the streets were covered in a thick blanket of snow and sleet, some found this refuge inside the Boomarang Diner at the corner of Southwest 4th and C Avenue in downtown Lawton.
Inside this retro-throwback diner the walls are lined with vinyl records and pictures of classic Hollywood starlets and the smell of fresh coffee greets every brave soul coming in out of the cold.
Coleman Pratt was one of three employees working during the winter weather.
“The power was out this morning but that didn’t sway me from coming in,” Pratt said. “I was determined to make it in.”
Pratt has been working at Boomarang for a little over a month, but it is by no means his first rodeo. He has worked other restaurants and diners in the past, and in fact this is his second time working at a Boomarang Diner.
“I like Boomarang because I like interacting with the customers, it feels more personal here,” Pratt said.
The temperature on Wednesday dropped as low as 15 degrees at times, and yet customers found their way through the snow and sleet to the warmth of one of the few open restaurants downtown. Among them were Stefan Talamantez and Melody Lopez, who drove in for an early lunch.
“There is no way I’m walking in this,” Talamantez said.
While both are native Oklahomans, Talamantez and Lopez agreed that Okies don’t always know how to drive in winter weather.
“We’re just hoping this is our last winter storm,” Lopez said.
After Pratt took their orders he returned to the counter to pass them off to the kitchen where he provided one last nugget of wisdom.
“People have been asking us why we’re open today, and I’ve told them straight up that it’s because we’re the best diner in town,” Pratt said. “ I think our food brings them here, especially on a morning like this when it’s so cold. People just want a warm meal, and that’s what we’ve got.”
A hot meal and a little shelter from the storm may not seem like much, but for Pratt and his customers, it was exactly what was needed to stay warm.