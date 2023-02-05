MEDICINE PARK — With Saturday’s 25th Annual Medicine Park Polar Plunge, it could be considered “a tale of fire and ice” but without all the “Game of Thrones” weirdness.

No, it’s a special kind of weirdness that takes over the cobblestone community the first week of February: it’s plunge time and also the kickoff to the town’s event season.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you