MEDICINE PARK — With Saturday’s 25th Annual Medicine Park Polar Plunge, it could be considered “a tale of fire and ice” but without all the “Game of Thrones” weirdness.
No, it’s a special kind of weirdness that takes over the cobblestone community the first week of February: it’s plunge time and also the kickoff to the town’s event season.
Following the plunge into the waters of Bath Lake, Bob Avila from the Smilin’ Bob English Band offered thoughts for the day from the stage that started it all at Medicine Park Tavern.
“It’s good to be back, Medicine Park,” he said.
An hour before plunge time, Small Mountain Street Tacos kicked things off with the 4th Annual Fire & Ice hot taco eating contest. Venue owner Chas Callich said most years there are several contestants vying for the champion’s belt.
This year, only Antonio Chavira, of Snyder, was willing to take the plunge into the challenge: eat and finish three street tacos, each between 8 to 10 million on the Scoville heat unit chart; hold them down; march in the parade and take the plunge.
While eating his first taco, Chavira grimaced as he bit into the hottest of the three tacos first. Onlookers egged him on.
“I’ve never wanted to be cheered on while I ate before,” he said. “Yeah, that’s pretty spicy.”
Once the meal was finished, a dazed Chavira smiled before saying he was going to get ready to take his place in the parade to the plunge.
At Medicine Park Tavern, a couple of hundred people readied for their leap into the lake. Rob Asenap was straightening his tutu and adjusting his beard and hat to join the “Chillin’ with my Gnomies” crew. For this second year of doing it, he said the key is “liquid courage.”
Usual plunge ringleader and town “Santa Claus,” Charley Wright said jumpers could expect a cold surprise when they get in the water following this past week’s chilly temperatures. Ice had been on the water for “three or four days,” he said.
“I’m going to guess it’s 35 or 36 (degrees),” he said. “The ice just melted this morning.”
Following the 2 p.m. parade from the tavern to Bath Island, the colorful paraders were greeted to over 1,000 spectators lining Medicine Creek’s banks. The island was already full of young polar bears waiting for the plunge.
Following Wright’s countdown, the first wave of people leaped, launched and, for some, stepped carefully into the waters. An overwhelming response from those who took the leap was the water “wasn’t as cold as I thought it would be.”
While returning to Small Mountain, a wet and weary Chavila collected his belt. He’d earned it after first indulging in the heat and following up with the cold.
“It was the complete opposite,” he said. “But it was, actually, a lot of fun.”