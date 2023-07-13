An altercation over a food stamp card led to the arrest of a 55-year-old woman.

Jina Rather made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

