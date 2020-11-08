Veterans Day events
77th Army Band virtual concert
The 77th Army Band will present a free virtual concert beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the official Fort Sill Facebook page and 77th army Band Facebook page.
Veterans Day Art show
In conjunction with Child and Youth Services, The Twin Oaks Bowling Center is hosting a Veterans Day art show. The art will be created by students ages K-12 and will reflect their favorite service member with an explanation of why. The art show will be on display at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center, 935 Macomb Rd, through Wednesday.
Apache Veterans Day parade
The town of Apache will hold a “Hometown Salute to Veterans” at 2 p.m. today downtown. For more information, call 699-0896.
Cameron University honor ceremony
Cameron University will honor active duty and retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces during a series of events beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Comanche County Veterans Council Veterans Day ceremony
The CCVC will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Elmer Thomas Park at the America’s War Monument. The guest speaker will be retired Command Sgt. Maj. Taylor Poindexter.
— Complied by Gary Reddin