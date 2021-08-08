Move over Delta, here comes the Lambda variant.
The Lambda variant of the coronavirus, first identified in Peru and now spreading in South America, has made its way into Oklahoma, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, in a video conference Thursday.
“The Lambda variant is the one that I get a lot of questions about. Remember, there was an outbreak in Illinois of Lambda variant, and we’ve seen a few cases of Lambda variant in Oklahoma. The big question about Lambda variant is will the vaccines, the antibodies that you generate when you get vaccinated, protect you against Lambda variant? We don’t have a good answer yet.”
Although it is not clear yet whether this variant is more dangerous than the Delta variant dominating new infections across the US, senior researcher Kei Sato of the University of Tokyo believes “Lambda can be a potential threat to the human society.”
In laboratory experiments, researchers found that mutations in Lambda could help it resist neutralization by vaccine-induced antibodies while making it highly infectious.
While he knows the latest variant has arrived in Oklahoma, Bratzler said he was unsure how many Lambda variants had been sequenced by the state’s public health laboratory.
“The good news is that right now, we’re not seeing a lot of Lambda variants in the United States,” Bratzler said. “It’s principally the Delta variant that’s circulating.”
While the Lambda variant is concerning, Bratzler is more concerned with students returning to school. He said only 23 percent of students, between the ages of 12 and 17, have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and only around 20 percent are fully vaccinated. This means a large population of unvaccinated students will be returning to schools, he said. He warned without masks, there would be no way to keep the Delta variant out of schools.
“That’s why the CDC changed their recommendations that whether you’re vaccinated or not, if you go to indoor events, indoor places, when you’re around people that you don’t know their vaccination status, you should wear a mask,” said Bratzler. “It’s why we should be wearing a mask in schools and it’s very important that parents encourage their children to do that.”
Bratzler is anticipating school closures and a return to online learning. He said the University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma City School district has plans in place should they need to return to distance learning.
“I’ve been very upfront that I think it’s going to be almost impossible to keep Delta variant out of classrooms,” Bratzler said. “Because we know that even if a kid is fully vaccinated, that they could get infected, and they could spread the virus. So, as I’ve told our staff, our teams here at the university, we must be ready to pivot to online, maybe not for the whole university, but maybe individual classes may have to pivot to online learning.”
Almost overnight, the state saw an increase of almost 100 more hospitalizations, Bratzler said. This increase has made it harder in some places to find a hospital bed, especially in rural communities, but not just for COVID patients.
“My biggest concern is we’re seeing a rapid rise in the number of cases,” Bratzler said. “We’re way ahead where we were in terms of number of cases, and we haven’t even opened schools yet. We saw cases go up last year when schools opened. So, I have big concern that when we bring all these people together in indoor settings, with the contagious virus, that we’re going to see more cases happen. I’m just so concerned that we’re gonna see a lot of people suffer with COVID-19 over the next month or two.”