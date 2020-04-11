The Rev. Dr. Janice Sharp’s first day as the senior pastor at First United Methodist in Lawton was a quiet one.
There was no great chorus singing hymns or lines of congregants to meet. The church was empty — and it wasn’t the only one. Every church in town was empty because of the social distancing measures currently in place.
For Sharp, taking over as the pastor at a new church during a pandemic, a week before Easter Sunday, was a challenge. But it was nothing compared to having to minister to her new congregation from a distance.
“Right now, it is very much a switch of my understanding of how to do ministry. I’m a relationship person and that means being with people, being available to people in church, in a hospital or a nursing home,” Sharp said. “Ministry is definitely not something that’s a long-distance thing. We are all having to learn a bit from televangelists right now.”
Pastors across the country are working out how to celebrate Easter Sunday while keeping their congregants, and themselves, safe and healthy. Sharp is doing the same, with a group of people whom she is still getting to know.
“On Palm Sunday I did a Facebook live and we were pleased with the response,” Sharp said. “We got hundreds of hits on that. I have been learning the technology quickly. I think that, while this is something new and different, it may be something that we continue. The nice thing is that people who are homebound can now celebrate and worship.”
Even though she has been utilizing newer technology as a way to continue to hold services, Sharp also has fallen back on some old technology to connect individually with her new congregation.
“Thank goodness for the telephone,” Sharp said. “I’m still getting moved over here but my plan is to simply get on the phone and call every member of the church and ask them how they are doing and what they need me to pray for. It’s the best way I know to get to know people is ask ‘how can I pray for you?’ ”
As congregants sit at home and wonder if they will get to celebrate Easter this year, Sharp said not to worry, that the celebration will go on. Just perhaps not in a way that anyone has seen before.
“I’ve seen people worried we’re not going to have Easter, but we will have an Easter no matter what,” Sharp said.
Sharp’s plan is to hold a “parking lot service,” something she has seen other pastors preparing for. Sharp will set up in the church’s large parking lot and congregants will be able to park their cars and, either through a loudspeaker or through an FM radio transmitter, Sharp will lead Easter services.
“We are going to make it very simple, people can pull in and not even have to roll their windows down,” Sharp said.
It may not be Easter services in the traditional sense, and no one will get a chance to show off their new church clothes, but Sharp is thinking of the health of her parishioners first and foremost.
As for those in the church who are scared or worried about what the future might hold, Sharp said to not lose hope.
“The church is not going away and neither is our faith,” Sharp said. “These are the times when our faith grows stronger.”