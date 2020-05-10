Love is a language that is learned. It echoes in the actions and words of those we touch during our time on Earth. And for the family of Claudette Culver, that language has been spoken by multiple generations of women.
Sherry Havron, Vicki Apple and Juli Cox are the surviving daughters of Culver. Their mother, whom they laid to rest in April, taught first grade for 22 years at Lawton Public Schools. All three of Culver’s daughters, and two of her granddaughters, have inherited her love of teaching. Culver’s mother also was a teacher. It is a legacy that has been passed down through the family for decades.
In lieu of flowers upon her passing, Culver’s daughters asked friends and loved ones to make a memorial contribution to the LPS Foundation in their mother’s name to assist a student who will attend Cameron University seeking a degree in education.
“Mom is dancing in heaven knowing that those contributions in her name will go toward helping a student that is planning to stay local and major in education,” Havron said. “For us there is no better legacy than to let her love continue for future educators.”
Culver had a love for teaching children that was surpassed only by her love of family, according to her daughters, each of whom credited their mother as an inspiration for their own teaching careers.
“Mom was very independent, and she always wanted us to stand on our own two feet so that we could survive on our own if need be,” Apple said.
For Apple, who’s own daughter, Shelby, teaches fourth grade in Edmond, her love of teaching came from watching her mother make learning enjoyable.
“Back then, everything was themed, and she made everything fun,” Apple said. “She taught first grade and had patience and such a big heart. Everything she did was a fun experience for the kids.”
Though Apple and Havron grew up knowing they wanted to follow in their mother’s footsteps, Cox was different. A self-proclaimed “reluctant student,” Cox spent much of her time goofing off when she was younger, which she said was particularly difficult for her mom, who was a teacher at Almor West Elementary School where Cox was enrolled.
“I was really bad about not being very organized and not finishing my work,” Cox said. “I would shove my unfinished work in my desk and act like I was done. It was so embarrassing for mom because all those teachers were her friends and they’d show her all the work I’d shoved in my desk and she’d be so mad at me.”
After high school, and some shopping around for different career paths, Cox settled on teaching after talking to her mother.
“Mom had such a good time teaching that I thought, ‘maybe I need to do this,’” Cox said. “I became a teacher because, at times, I was a really crappy student, so I can relate to those kids.”
That non-traditional approach to teaching is one that Culver’s daughters agreed was shared by their mother, a mother who loved engaging with her students to help them find their paths, even in first grade.
“Mother was very creative, and she realized some kids are not always academically on track, but they can draw, or they love music. So, she found that strength in everyone and promoted it,” Havron said.
It is hard for any of Culver’s daughters to go out in Lawton without running into someone who was affected by their mother. Likewise, their own daughters often meet strangers who say their mothers had a profound effect on their childhoods.
“My oldest just finished her second year of teaching high school English and my youngest is currently majoring in English education,” Cox said. “Anytime we were in public we had former students coming up to talk or for a hug, my girls saw that and thought ‘this is what I want too.’”
It’s the same reaction Cox, Havron and Apple say they had when their own mother would be greeted by former students in public. That connection to her students, Apple said, will be their mother’s legacy.
“She showed us the difference that one person can make,” Apple said. “And we’re so thankful.”
Contributions in memory of Claudette Culver can be sent to the LPS Foundation, PO Box 2323, Lawton, OK 73502.