The City of Lawton deemed it vandalism, but Chad and Rhoda McDaniel saw something different in the graffiti that appeared at the Louise D. McMahon Skatepark on Monday. Anger, loss, grief — and a tribute to their daughter, Diamond Rain Watts, 16, who died on March 22.
The art, done up in vibrant blues and pinks, featured a number of phrases and images, including hearts and words of encouragement, but the centerpiece was a smiling girl with blue and pink hair, something Diamond was known for.
“She was friends with everyone, but especially the skaters. I don’t know what all of it means — skaters have their own language — but that picture is our daughter. This isn’t vandalism, it’s a mural and it tells her story,” Chad said.
Rhoda agreed.
“I don’t think it’s graffiti. I think it’s art. I think it’s their emotions,” Rhoda said. “She (Diamond) was a skater. That was how she released her emotions, the way she escaped. I gave her that time because we all need me time.”
Diamond was a vibrant girl known not only for her colorful hair, but her smile and kindness as well. She was empathetic and friendly, Rhoda said, and had been skating since she was young. She started with roller skates, eventually moving on to roller blades and finally skateboarding.
“She wanted to go work at Sonic so she could skate at work,” Rhoda said. “She loved skating, she liked feeling that lightness.”
When Rhoda’s military career brought the family to Lawton in 2017, she and her family fell in love with the city and its amenities. Diamond took quickly to the skatepark, and the Starbucks.
“The times she came out here she felt good. It made her so, so happy. Me buying her a cup of Starbucks wasn’t even comparable,” Rhoda said.
When Rhoda heard some people in the community talking about the vandalism at the park, she and her husband wanted to check it out for themselves. What the city saw as a criminal act, they saw as a celebration of life.
“At least these kids aren’t out breaking into homes,” Rhoda said. “If you go to Oklahoma City and see their skatepark it’s all tatted’ up and it looks awesome. I remember there they had this sign that said ‘how do you feel’ and kids could write their emotions there under it.”
Since her daughter’s death, Rhoda has been trying to spend more time at the skatepark, to honor Diamond and to check in with the community that welcomed her so openly. She brings water bottles for the kids, as there is no working water fountain on the premises, and she said she and her husband spend time cleaning up the park when the overflowing trashcans get scattered by the wind.
“They keep the bathrooms locked out here, so a lot of the kids just go in the bushes, I mean, those poor kids,” Rhoda said.
In their cleanup efforts, the McDaniels have never found any drug paraphernalia, and only the occasional beer can, they said.
“We’ve found maybe five beer cans and hundreds of Monster energy drinks,” Chad said. “And of course, a lot of water bottles.”
The skating community, meanwhile, has been appreciative of the couple’s efforts. Many of Diamond’s friends have stopped by their home to check on Rhoda since her daughter’s passing.
“These are all really good kids,” Rhoda said.
Lean Tate, who has skated at the park for years, agreed with the McDaniels’ assessment of the park and its community, and said that, while the City of Lawton has good intentions worrying about graffiti at the park, there are other issues that need addressing.
“What is painted up here at this park is not offensive, it’s not vulgar or lewd, it’s kids being kids. I’m not saying it’s cool to tag things up, but a fresh coat of paint on a car that doesn’t run doesn’t make any sense to me,” Tate said. “This park has areas that are not usable because of wear and tear, metal has been stolen from this park and it has come out of skateboarders pockets to fix some of the broken ramps, yet I’ve watched countless parks get new equipment and consistent upkeep.”
Treyland Walker, another local skater, said he had seen other parks in other places covered in gang tags, but this was different.
“I’ve seen parks covered in gang signs and other stuff and I didn’t like it so I would quit going,” Walker said. “This is different though and knowing the context of it makes it not so bad. I don’t mind it, now. There’s a lot of trash here and I try and pick it up when I come but with only two trash cans, they fill up pretty fast. They need more trash cans.”
On Tuesday, the City of Lawton released a statement in regard to the vandalism.
“Although we support and encourage self-expression through art among citizens, there are proper avenues of communication and authorization that must be adhered to in regard to creating any materials or items that may be thought of as forms of art on any public property,” the statement read. “This is in accordance with City Code and City policies and procedures, in order to ensure proper consistency, safety, maintenance, fairness and budgetary responsibility.”
The City also emphasized that any “unauthorized markings on public property” would be reported to law enforcement as vandalism. And that anyone caught doing so could face a fine of up to $700.
“I feel like the momentum is started in the right direction but threatening a $700 fine and acting like this little bit of spray paint is detrimental to the way Lawton is portrayed is not going to help these kids,” Tate said in response to the city’s statement. “What’s detrimental is how the bathrooms have been closed permanently, there is no water fountain anymore, many of these kids are forced to walk down a road without sidewalks just to buy water.”
Two years ago, the Young Professionals of Lawton repainted the ramps at the skatepark as an act of public service. Albert Rivas, a member of the organization, was disheartened when he first learned about the graffiti. That is, until he learned the context of the creation.
“Self-expression is part of the process when it comes to grieving,” Rivas said. “There’s a story that needs to be told to support those suffering from a heartbreaking loss. My condolence goes out to the family and friends who are suffering. With the graffiti that was placed at the skatepark, I empathize with the why. There are also steps to take when wanting to place murals on city property that everyone would have to follow. I would be more than willing to assist in that process to see what could be done.”
The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department painted over the graffiti Tuesday evening in an act that Rhoda McDaniel said she expected. She is currently reading up on ways to help the park solve some of its long-term problems.
“The kids don’t know how to follow up on this, but I can. I can be a medium,” Rhoda said.
Diamond would have turned 17 this month. Her parents had planned to give her a day at the skatepark to celebrate. Now they visit the park on their own, grieving their daughter by spending time in the place that she was the happiest.
As the Oklahoma winds picked up and the couple fought to secure loose bottles and other trash, Rhoda smiled.
“We’ve decided to see every gust of wind as her. It’s picked up a lot since she passed. I grieved really hard at first, I couldn’t get up off the floor for a week. The wind is her telling us to get out of the house, to do something. I told my husband that it’s really important we do something that she would have done, that’s why we’re here.”
Chris Wilson also contributed to this story.