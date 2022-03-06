Brent Wheelbarger laughs when he recounts the story of exactly how Cache came to be one of four towns included on what Trifecta Communications plans to be the initial stage of a digital history system crossing Oklahoma.
“That’s a funny story,” he said, adding there is a simple explanation of why Cache is joining Newkirk, Guthrie and the Greenwood District of Tulsa in the project. “My mom is a quilter.”
So is Mandy Martine-Ralston, vice president of the Cache Area Chamber who, along with Chamber President Kristen Ward, is coordinating the project that will set up a virtual history tour of Cache using digital devices to search out GPS coordinates associated with specific sites.
Wheelbarger said Trifecta Communications originally had been working with the University of Oklahoma’s Institute for Quality Communities and had selected Newkirk as the guinea pig to launch the Time Frame app. Newkirk was an easy choice because the community already had a number of pictures on hand and could easily launch the program.
“In the meantime, word spread around,” Wheelbarger said, adding Cache came to his attention when his mother was in Martine-Ralston’s store Quilt N Bee and explained the program. “Cache was very interested.”
Wheelbarger said the idea is building bridges to emphasize history.
“We like to think it is a bridge between generations, older folks are not going to be as excited about the app; the younger generation will be,” he said, adding the result is a “happy marriage” between generations, where grandchildren will help their grandparents use the app while also learning history.
For Trifecta, it’s a chance to use the latest technology to learn about something old, telling a community’s story through historical photos. And, Wheelbarger said the first four communities are just the beginning; there are “lots and lots” Oklahoma towns that could set up digital history tours. The end result could be that people could go almost anywhere in Oklahoma and do a tour.
But there’s more to it. Wheelbarger said the big picture is creating special missions within the Time Frame app, which link communities together. For example, one mission could be visiting every town on Route 66.
“Every town on the app becomes part of that mission,” he said, adding that once someone has collected all the towns, they earn a badge and move to other badges, one for towns on the Chisholm Trail, for example. “We’re brain-storming on all of it — maybe all the towns that were robbed by the Dalton Gang.”
Towns also benefit.
“The mission is really a thread that is the connecting theme between communities,” he said. “People go to places where they never thought of going before.”
Once Cache selects its sites, OU architectural students will come to town and determine specifically where the original pictures were taken, to include exact camera angles, then determine GPS coordinates to assign them to Time Frame and create photos of the same spots today.
“We pull back a layer of history,” Wheelbarger said. “Some (sites) may look the same. Some buildings may not be there any more.”