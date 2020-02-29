Amanda Upton and Jewell Jackson officially begin a new chapter in their lives today as husband and wife.
A serendipitous meeting between their children, Syler and Wyatt, at Elmer Thomas Park brought the two together. Now, three years later, they are ready to tie the knot.
“I should have known at the time that maybe it was a sign we were meant to be together,” Upton said. “It took me a whole year to realize he was the one I needed to be dating.”
Upton and Jackson were coming out of long-term relationships at the time and neither felt ready for a new relationship. But the chemistry was there from the beginning.
“When I first saw her, I thought she was beautiful,” Jackson said. “But at the time I was too focused on trying to keep Wyatt from bugging everyone.”
Upton, who had come to the park with her daughter, Syler, her mother and her niece, had similar thoughts about Jackson.
“When I saw him across the way I thought he was pretty cute. My mom was telling me I needed to go talk to him. So, of course, now she thinks she’s the main reason we are together,” Upton said with a laugh.
It was Upton who approached Jackson that day in the park. They chatted while Syler and Wyatt, both 5, played together. Before they said their goodbyes, Upton gave Jackson her number.
“I texted her that same night,” Jackson said.
The two stayed in touch over the next year. At the time Upton worked at Walmart and Jackson at Goodyear. Jackson would often stop by the Walmart where Upton was working just to say hi. And, he said, to let her know he was still out there whenever she was ready to start dating.
“He’d do his little sneak bys all the time just to say hi. He waited a whole year for me. I never would have thought someone would do that,” Upton said.
The two officially became a couple on Feb. 6, 2019. Almost immediately they said they knew that they wanted to get married.
“There was never any real proposal we just started talking about it,” Jackson said.
“He had to ask my dad, but as soon as he did it was official,” Upton said.
Originally, the couple had chosen the anniversary of their first date as their wedding day. But one night, driving home, it dawned on Upton that 2020 would be a leap year, and getting married on Leap Day could make their union even more special than it already was.
“We were driving back from visiting my parents and she looked over at me and said ‘hey, we should get married on Leap Day,’ and I just said that sounds good to me,” Jackson said.
They decided that they would be married on Leap Day, but celebrate their anniversary during non-leap years on Feb. 6, the day they had originally planned to wed and they anniversary of the day they met.
So the plans were made. The couple entered pre-marital counseling at Cameron Baptist Church, where they will hold their ceremony today.
“I am a clearance shopper so the whole wedding was thrown together for under $2,000. It’s been a good experience,” Upton said.
While Jackson is still at Goodyear, Upton now works as a dental technician assistant. In her duties, she occasionally helps make dental grills. The same tools she uses for those procedures also can be used to make jewelry. So, with her boss’s permission, Upton created Jackson’s wedding ring herself.
“Being able to make the ring was amazing. It made me feel like I’m really putting everything into him,” Upton said.
Upton’s daughter, Syler, will walk her down the aisle today. And standing next to Jackson will be his son, Wyatt. The couple hope that their relationship will serve as a guide for their children. That they will be able to show them how a marriage should work.
“It’s teamwork,” Jackson said. “We do everything together.”
As for any other star-crossed lovers out there who are hoping to find the same kind of love that they have, Upton had a few parting thoughts.
“Sometimes you just have to wait.”