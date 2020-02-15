Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan will host its annual Youth Art Month exhibition March 1-31, recognizing the artistic accomplishments of area high school students. The 2020 national theme is “Take a Journey Through Art.”
Youth Art Month is a nationally-recognized program and this is the 10th year for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to serve as a regional site. In recent years, there have been more than 300 pieces of art entered.
A public reception will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. , Mar. 5 at the museum.
Art from Duncan, FAME Academy in Meridian, Comanche, Marlow and Rush Springs high schools will be in this year’s show.
To learn more about the annual Youth Art Month, email leah@onthechisholmtrail.com or call 580.252.6692.