The difference between an ordinary and a truly extraordinary day can sometimes be measured by a single heartbeat.
An otherwise uneventful mid-May day’s training schedule had wound down to a typical workout session for 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 31st ADA Brigade soldiers and their coalition partners at a gym somewhere in the Middle East.
The battalion had deployed to theater in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Spartan Shield.
Sgt. Calvin Couch, a 4-3rd ADA 14E Patriot Fire Control Enhanced Operator, was bench pressing weights with one of his buddies when something out of the ordinary on the floor above him caught his eye and held his attention.
“I’m nosy,” admitted Couch, as he described what he saw playing out followed seconds later by his instinctive soldierly reaction to it.
“I watched this guy come off the elliptical upstairs, but as he was coming down the stairs, he was gripping the railing really tightly, which is not normal.”
That ever-so-slight abnormality coupled with Couch’s nosiness kept him focused on the situation.
“He started to wobble on the stairs,” Couch recalled. “He tried but failed to keep from falling. After he fell, he attempted to get up, but couldn’t — and then he started shaking. That’s when I ran over to him.”
Workout buddies Staff Sgt. Chris Heisler and Sgt. Josiah Michaelson, both 68W Combat Medic Specialists assigned to 4-3rd ADA, were also in the gym that day. Heisler was in the middle of his bicep curls workout routine when he heard a call for help.
Heisler, Michaelson, and Couch frequented the gym all the time, so Couch instinctively knew to glance over and seek out Heisler and Michaelson.
“They were really quick,” said Couch. “They ran right over when I called out for a medic.”
A 10-year combat medic who treated a number of combat wounded during his 14-month tour in Afghanistan, Heisler wasted no time assessing his unresponsive patient with what little information he could gather through observation, coupled with his training and experience.
“I didn’t have the patient’s medical history, and Couch didn’t know him,” Heisler said.
“We lay him down, took his vitals, and then — he stopped breathing. I asked Sgt. Couch to get the AED (automated external defibrillator, a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use medical device which helps those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest re-establish an effective heart rhythm), while I started doing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and Sgt. Michaelson monitored his pulse.”
Couch got the AED and other equipment Heisler directed him to gather.
Picking up and going through the stricken man’s phone, Couch was able to determine his first name. Turned out he was a coalition partner’s enlisted soldier.
Heisler’s best assessment under the circumstances was that his patient was “presenting as if he’d had an aneurysm or heart attack.”
Couch dialed 9-1-1 just as Michaelson lost their patient’s pulse.
But when his patient seized, Heisler’s assessment quickly changed: the man most likely was experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
The result of a sudden, unexpected loss of electrical heart function, breathing, and consciousness, sudden cardiac arrest can result in brain damage or death in but a matter of minutes. Absent immediate life-saving measures, it proves fatal 95 percent of the time.
Heisler recalls, in clinical staccato fashion, that “we did CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) — chest compressions and breathing. We hooked up the AED to analyze his heart rhythm, and the AED said to shock him. We shocked him a total of four times.”
“The paramedics arrived but let us maintain control of the situation. We loaded him on a spine board and then a litter — doing CPR the whole time.”
“By the time we got him to the ambulance, his pulse was back and he was breathing.”
“In 10 minutes, we took him from being dead to breathing again,” Heisler said.
Heisler would later learn that his patient coded twice more, once at the hospital and again on a medevac flight to another hospital. The patient, who was discovered to have a history of heart problems, underwent surgery whereby a stent was emplaced and — last Heisler knew — is back home with his family.
Couch said their coalition partner’s chain of command and unit were “really grateful and sent messages of thanks from the recovering soldier.”
“Although,” Heisler added, “he did let us know that we’d broken his ribs.”
Heisler points out that, due to the amount of pressure and force required while performing chest compressions, even when CPR is done properly, it is not uncommon for a patient to end up with a broken sternum or one or more fractured ribs.
After their patient was safely loaded into the ambulance, the physician’s assistant wanted an after action review, so Heisler wrote up and submitted a narrative. “We’d done everything okay,” Heisler said, “so we went back to the gym, finished our workout, and got our two beverages.”
As for Couch, who had taken the Army Combat Lifesaver Course from Heisler here at Fort Sill prior to their Middle East deployment, for the rest of that day, “I kept replaying what happened over in my mind. I didn’t get to sleep until really late that night.”
“We take CPR classes, but never think we’ll put any of it to use,” said Couch. “When you’re placed in the actual situation (of having to use your training), it’s a whole different thing.”
Heisler’s only prior interaction with Couch was when the latter was a private first class enrolled in his CLS course.
The five-day course consists of 40 hours of combined classroom and hands-on training given by certified combat medics such as Heisler.
Heisler is quick to credit Couch for his extraordinarily calm demeanor throughout the crisis, as well as the initiative he exercised in clearing gawkers from the immediate area.
This particular chance encounter of a nosy air defender, two combat medics, and a coalition soldier saved one man’s life.
Heisler’s intense battlefield experience in Afghanistan as an infantry line medic doubtless proved a key factor in this subsequent event’s successful outcome.
During that tour of duty, there were only two soldiers in Heisler’s infantry platoon in Afghanistan who did not sustain combat wounds and receive at least one Purple Heart Medal: the second young lieutenant who was assigned as his platoon leader, and Heisler himself.
Having treated his platoon’s gunshot wounds, IED and other blast injuries, penetrating trauma and soft tissue wounds, as well as performing amputations during those 14 months, nothing much could faze Heisler in the gym this day in mid-May.
It wasn’t until later that Couch thought to notify his chain of command of the day’s events.
According to 4-3rd ADA Cmd. Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, neither he nor then-Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Porter knew anything about the incident or their three soldiers’ heroics until sometime the next day.
Extremely impressed that not only two of his battalion’s 15 combat medics but also “Sgt. Couch, an air defender by trade” had jumped into action without the slightest hesitation, Taylor sought out the three lifesavers at their duty stations and presented each of them a battalion coin.
Heisler and Michaelson “acted like it was just another day for them,” and Couch was “working on the radar for his unit” when he found him, according to Taylor.
All three soldiers were also awarded Army Commendation Medals by Col. Charles Matallana, the 108th “Top Notch” ADA Brigade commander, who made remarks during a virtual medals presentation in theater, and framed Letters of Appreciation and coins by the coalition soldier’s command.
Editor’s note: Michaelson has since left the Army.