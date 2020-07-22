A 25-year-old Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of pointing a gun at witnesses after getting caught shoplifting in a drug store, as well as threatening to shoot a police officer.
Nick Landell Inmon made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court, where he received a felony charge of feloniously pointing a firearm as well as misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence and trespassing after being forbidden, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Inmon was arrested following the incident around 7:30 p.m. July 17, inside CVS Drug Store, 2107 Cache Road.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness said a man had begun a disturbance, threatened to kill his (witness’) wife and pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
The witness’ wife, the store manager, said she’d confronted Inmon when he was caught trying to shoplift items from the store; she said he’d been banned from the store before, the affidavit states. That’s when, she said, Inmon “became irate” and began to threaten to shoot up the store. Her husband then arrived and was able to get him outside and kept him from coming back inside.
The store security video showed Inmon reach into his bag, pull out an object and point it at the first witness near the store’s front entrance, according to the affidavit. Inmon then ran away but was caught by police a short distance from the store. The store manager identified him and he was arrested for trespassing and pointing a weapon at another.
While being booked into jail, Inmon is accused of threatening his arresting officer when he was released from jail, the affidavit states.