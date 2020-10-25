As the Nov. 3 general election date draws near, public confusion regarding State Question 805 — a ballot initiative which would amend the Oklahoma Constitution and end the use of sentence enhancements against some repeat offenders — remains high.
In social media posts and television advertisements, supporters and opponents of the measure continue to offer conflicting views. This in-depth Q&A seeks to clarify how State Question 805 would impact criminal justice in Oklahoma.
How does Oklahoma’s sentence enhancement law currently work?
The legislature determines a range of punishment for every state crime. Here are two examples:
• Second Degree Burglary: 0-7 years
• Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years
If a person has no prior felony convictions, or it has been more than 10 years since they completed a felony sentence, they must be sentenced within the range of punishment that the legislature sets.
But if a person charged with a felony has one or more prior felony convictions, district attorneys can seek an enhanced sentence that goes beyond the maximum punishment a first-time offender can receive. An April analysis by the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, a right-leaning think tank that supports State Question 805, found that district attorneys use sentence enhancements in 80% of cases where it is available.
Here’s how the sentence enhancement ranges are calculated:
If a first-time offender could receive a maximum sentence that’s greater than five years, an offender with a felony record could receive anywhere from twice the minimum sentence up to life in prison. If the first offense has no minimum sentence, the mandatory minimum for a second offense is set at two years. An example:
• Second Degree Burglary, first felony offense: 0-7 years
Second Degree Burglary, second felony offense: 2 years to life
If a first-time offender could receive a maximum of five years or less in prison, an offender with a felony record could receive a sentence of no more than 10 years. An example:
• Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, first felony offense: 0-5 years
Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, second felony offense: 0-10 years
Prosecutors can seek an even longer sentence against a criminal defendant if they have two or more prior felonies. For a third felony, the sentence enhancement range increases to three times the minimum sentence up to life in prison.
A person does not need to be charged with the same crime twice in order for their sentence to be extended. For example, a person with a prior felony drug trafficking conviction could receive more prison time if they are charged with second degree burglary.
What would change under State Question 805?
District attorneys would lose their authority to seek a sentence enhancement against a person who has never been convicted of a violent felony. State Question 805 defines violent felonies as offenses listed in Section 571 of Title 57 of the Oklahoma Statutes on Jan. 1, 2020.
State Question 805, if enacted, would amend the Oklahoma Constitution. Why is that important?
Oklahoma is one of 11 states where the legislature cannot alter or strike down a citizen-initiated constitutional amendment. This means voters would have to approve, through a separate ballot initiative, any modification to State Question 805.
If a person has a prior violent felony conviction, and they are later charged with a nonviolent felony, could their sentence be enhanced under State Question 805?
Yes. State Question 805 does not apply to any person who has ever been convicted of a crime listed in Section 571, Title 57 of the Oklahoma Statutes on Jan. 1, 2020. Not every crime that’s actually violent is on the list—here are three examples:
• Domestic Abuse by Strangulation
• Sexual Battery
• DUI with Great Bodily Injury
Who’s in favor of State Question 805?
Yes on 805, an effort of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform
American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma
Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs
Allan Grubb, Pottawatomie County District Attorney
What do supporters say about the measure?
State Question 805 will reduce the state’s high imprisonment rate and save taxpayer dollars. Oklahoma’s habitual offender laws are archaic compared to surrounding states, and many offenders housed in state prisons do not pose a threat to society. Tax dollars that have been spent on housing these inmates would be used to fund treatment and rehabilitation programs.
Who’s opposed to State Question 805?
Oklahomans United Against 805
Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
Oklahoma District Attorneys Association
Help in Crisis
Gov. Kevin Stitt
Former Gov. Frank Keating
What do opponents say about the measure?
State Question 805 would lead to higher crime rates. The legislature would not be able to modify the list of crimes State Question 805 considers violent, and prosecutors would be forced to treat repeat drunk drivers and domestic abusers as nonviolent criminals.
Could State Question 805 lead to shorter sentences for domestic abusers?
Yes. If State Question 805 passes, sentences for repeat domestic abusers could not be extended because of prior convictions.
Most domestic abuse charges are missing from the state’s list of violent crimes, which means abusers are considered nonviolent in the eyes of the law. The legislature added four domestic abuse charges to the list in May. But because State Question 805 uses the list from Jan. 1, 2020, if it passes sentence enhancements could no longer be used for repeat abusers, including those convicted of the newly-labeled violent crimes. Each domestic abuse conviction would be sentenced as a first-time offense.
An example: The prison sentence for a first-time offender convicted of domestic abuse by strangulation is one to three years. On the second offense, prosecutors could use sentence enhancement to seek up to 10 years in prison. If voters approve the state question, the maximum sentence for a second offense and all subsequent offenses would be three years. (Domestic abuse by strangulation was added to the list of violent crimes in May.)
There is a statute that allows prosecutors to charge Domestic Abuse with Prior Pattern of Physical Abuse, which carries up to 10 years in prison. That is not impacted by the state question. However, the charge requires more than just victim testimony. The statute calls for testimony from a witness, which is not always available, or other evidence of the abuse aside from the victim’s account.
Can’t the legislature modify the range of punishment for a particular crime?
Yes. A state representative or senator may introduce a bill that seeks to modify a portion of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes. The bill must pass through the House and Senate, and the governor must sign it into law.
When would State Question 805 take effect?
Jan. 1, 2021. It would apply to any criminal defendant who has not yet been sentenced to a term of imprisonment.
Would State Question 805 be retroactive?
Not automatically. Inmates serving enhanced sentences would have to challenge the ruling in court.
Supporters of State Question 805 say money saved from incarcerating fewer Oklahomans could be used to fund drug treatment and rehabilitation programs. Does the ballot initiative direct any saved funds for this purpose?
No. It would be up to the Legislature to put money toward treatment and rehabilitation programs.
Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.