On May 5, the Crawford family had only arrived at Fort Sill less than a week before, and something unthinkable was happening.
Sgt. Thomas Crawford had just gone upstairs for a few minutes, and his family was still in the process of unpacking, with boxes strewn throughout the two-story home.
When Crawford went back downstairs, his son, 1-year-old Noah, had stopped breathing, his skin turning a purplish-blue, indicating he hadn’t been able to breathe for some time.
“My first thought was that he must have swallowed something,” Crawford said. “I was patting him on the back, and I just kept saying ‘Please come back, please come back.’”
When his wife, Brittany Crawford, saw what was happening, she called 9/11, but in her panic, and having just moved in, she couldn’t tell the operator what her house number was.
“She just told me to go outside and ask for help,” Sgt. Crawford said.
Crawford did just that, going outside screaming for help and knocking on doors, hoping to find someone who knew what to do.
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley heard Crawford calling for help. In a stroke of luck where none seemed possible, Pendley knew just what to do. He’d been in this situation before.
“This was not the first time I’ve performed CPR on a child,” Pendley said.
Pendley is a soldier with Fort Sill’s Military Working Dog Detachment and takes annual CPR classes as part of his training. He performed compressions on the child outside the Crawford’s home, checking for signs that he had regained consciousness. Eventually, after seeing blood come from the child’s mouth, Pendley heard him breathing and saw his eyes moving.
“I knew then that he was back to being responsive,” Pendley said.
When Noah was taken to the hospital, his parents learned that he had been running a 104-degree fever and had suffered a febrile seizure. Several tests were run to determine the cause of his fever, but what brought it on is uncertain.
What is certain, according to Sgt. Crawford, is that if it weren’t for Pendley’s quick action, Noah would not have survived.
“I’m sure that if it weren’t for him, I would’ve had to bury my son,” Crawford said. “I thought I’d lost him.”
Since that day, Pendley and Crawford have seen each other regularly, with Crawford being sure to thank Pendley each time he sees him for what he did. Pendley said the event has already helped him to become close with his new neighbors.
“It’s probably the fastest introduction I’ve ever had to someone moving into the neighborhood,” Pendley said. “I don’t know what would’ve happened if I wasn’t home, and I’m glad he knocked on my door.”