“Go fly a kite,” they said.
So, on Thursday afternoon, that’s exactly what one family did.
With mid-20 mph winds gusting faster at times from the southeast, Bill and Lisa Stearns found it the right time to take their toddler grandson, Keke, out to Elmer Thomas Park. They wanted to take advantage of the conditions and, more importantly, take flight. According to the family, it was uplifting in many ways.
From a distance, it at first appeared Lisa was handling two kites at once. Each triangular figure extended to its limit in the blue-with-cream cloud sky. The plastic sheeting over small frame danced with the fickle turns of currents and gusts.
Upon approach, the vision of grandfather and grandchild sitting on the concrete stage near Lake Helen proved all were involved. It was a flight piloted by family.
“It’s too windy to go fishing,” said Lisa,” but it’s a good day to fly a kite.”
She said she’s always liked kites. It’s not something you do daily, but when the spirit strikes, it’s nice to take flight. It’s even better these days.
“Especially with the grandkids, it’s fun to do,” she said.
As a V-formation of waterfowl flew high above the kites dipping and twisting in the sky, Lisa offered a question:
“I wonder what the birds think when they fly above them?”
A good day out in the park lends itself to leisure. From those relaxing moments where you find a sense of bliss, your mind opens itself to ponder and breathe.
Elmer Thomas Park has been where Billy has come for the past 55 years to unwind and enjoy. Fond thoughts and memories are associated with the place. Flying kites is among them.
When a kite canopy catches the right wind, it climbs to great heights, dancing above the elements. The same can be said for a positive mindset. He finds the wind that catches his spirit by looking for the best in every moment.
Billy remembered the pre-developed park from his youth. There was a tall slide and, as a second grader, he said he was ready to go down. When he got to the top, he found there are other ways of getting there when he tumbled backwards and landed on his back. His parents picked him up in a pair of ways.
“Then we headed down to La Sill Ice Cream,” he said.
Good memories of time spent at the park are joined at the hip with those from the city Billy calls his hometown. He believes in Lawton.
“It’s as good as you can be good to it,” he said. “It’s a good little town. You’ve just gotta look at the good side of the whole picture.”
Now he’s making his lifetime of memories with his family. Diagnosed with cancer two weeks ago, he said he’s going to beat it. He said it with a smile on his face like he knows something you don’t. It comes from a place of positivity and confidence.
“I’m beating it,” he said. “I’m going to live, I’m not going to die.”
After Billy reeled in the kite helmed by Keke, they joined Lisa to watch her kite’s descent. Together watching its return to earth, all wore smiles from a day well spent.
You could call it an uplifting experience all the way around.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.