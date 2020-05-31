A father should not outlive his son.
If you know it’s happened and you look at photos of the child and see smiles reflected, it’s hard at first glance to tell what’s genuine and what’s a façade. The smiles of a father and son together on a sunny day can belie the darkness surrounding them.
With the Jan. 2 death of his son from a heroin overdose, Sam Riboldi sees things all too clearly now in the images that crowd the family photo album.
“Just understand that pictures aren’t always what they seem,” he said.
Riboldi’s son, Ryan Keith Riboldi, died at the too-young age of 32 after injecting himself with a mixture of heroin and morphine, according to police.
From his home in New Jersey, the father shared his experience with The Constitution.
A man and woman were charged May 7 in Comanche County District Court with selling the drugs that killed the younger Riboldi. The death has been officially recognized as the city’s first homicide this year.
Quique Tamboura Lamour Johnson, 41, and Jennifer Lanee Curry, 33, both of Lawton, were each charged with felony counts of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit distribution of heroin, according to court records. Each is looking at up to life in prison.
Riboldi said it’s difficult for him to hate the two or to wish them to never see life outside of prison. He believes they’re in their own prison. Those feelings put him in a minority, he said.
“Everybody has the same feeling, ‘they should rot in hell, etc.,’ but I feel differently,” he said. “As much as my son was sick, they were sick, too. They don’t know what they were doing. They don’t have a clue.”
“You can lock people up for 10 years to life, but when you lock those two up, there’s 10 more behind them doing the same thing,” he said.
Having lost his son to opioid addiction and then heroin abuse, Riboldi said he feels compassion for the pair accused of providing the fatal dose. After seeing their mugshots, he said he understands they probably had rough beginnings.
“It’s a dark world,” he said. “It’s sad, it’s sad. These are young people; these are somebody’s children. Somebody had high hopes for her and now it’s gone.”
Riboldi wondered where the personal responsibility of the addict comes into play. Investigators said that Curry sent numerous messages warning the son about taking the full dose of the drugs. His son made the final choice.
COVID-19 isn’t the only plague currently rocking our nation.
“What’s a pandemic?” he asked. “There’s not enough being done. Just like this opioid addiction that’s just as bad as this coronavirus.”
Ryan Riboldi wasn’t born an addict. His father said Ryan was the product of a relationship begun while he was in the military. Once out of the Army, he and the mother moved back to New Jersey, but then she went to Alabama to live. He followed, but they split up before Ryan’s birth.
“I was a yankee in the heart of the south,” he said. “That was not a place for me down there.”
Riboldi returned to New Jersey, married and began a family. He said he still cared for and kept up with his son, who was growing up in an atmosphere permeated with drugs. It would be when Ryan became a teen that father and son partially rebuilt their relationship.
“I didn’t really get to be face to face with him until he was 13 years old,” the father said.
Ryan had been living with maternal grandparents in Texas, but at 14 he moved to Lawton with other family and returned to a world filled with drugs. Riboldi said on his son’s 14th birthday Ryan was awakened by police pointing their guns at his head. By then, he’d already become a veteran drug abuser.
“My son never had a chance,” the father said. “As he got older, I tried to bring him here to be with me.”
A career was lined up for the son with the father in the heating and air conditioning business. Riboldi said his son was “a really good worker” and he wanted to help him make his way up in the business.
“But he had that one part of him that was really weak,” Riboldi said.
At 21, Ryan went to New Jersey to be with his father, two brothers and sister. Riboldi said Ryan stayed a week before moving back to Alabama to be with his girlfriend.
“What was I gonna do?” he asked. “When he was with me, there was no drug use.”
Ryan and his girlfriend had a baby and Riboldi said he flew to Alabama for two weeks to be with them and attempted “to reach him.”
“I could tell at that time he was into the pills really really bad,” he said. “It’s scary; it’s a dark world.”
Ryan and his girlfriend split up and he moved back to Lawton. He didn’t spend much time with his daughter after that. Riboldi said he would send his son money for bus or airfare to come see him, but it wasn’t used for travel.
“He wouldn’t call for five or six months and then he’d call and want money,” Ribldi said. “It was ‘Groundhog Day.’”
Riboldi said that a couple of years ago he was asked to bail his son out of jail in Lawton. He didn’t know if it would help his son more than letting him serve his time.
“I couldn’t do it. I knew if I let him out of jail, he was going to go back to what he was doing before,” the father said. “There were no programs available if he was let out.”
On the day of his death, Ryan had just been released from jail again, Riboldi said. The father had stopped taking the collect calls from jail and refused to send money. When Ryan was released, there was an open invitation to go to New Jersey and get his life together.
It was an option left on the table the day that Ryan died.
“Sometimes that tough love thing is tough,” Riboldi said.
Riboldi said he came to Oklahoma for Ryan’s funeral on Jan. 11. Two days later he was back in New Jersey, where he sent his middle son off to the police academy. Why one child can go one direction and another the polar opposite is beyond his comprehension.
“I can’t really understand,” he said, “I really can’t.”
Riboldi said it’s tough to be a parent who recognizes that his child has followed a path to destruction. The hustle of an addict is easy to spot and difficult to tolerate after a while, he said.
“There’s a lot of deception,” he said. “Every day they’re awake is a lie. There’s nothing truthful about their lives at all.”
When Ryan left jail, Riboldi said, he was supposed to have moved into a safe house. Instead he went home, took a shower and never came out of the bathroom alive. The father received the 3 a.m. phone call bearing the news of his son’s death.
Riboldi came to Oklahoma for the funeral services. It was a scary area, he said: The first hotel he checked into had a lot of drug activity and he almost immediately checked out and went elsewhere. It left a bad impression.
“They’re like zombies down there,” he said. “Everybody’s a drug addict.”
Riboldi then backtracked on that evaluation: He’d had another experience.
While he was eating at a Church’s Fried Chicken after the funeral, Riboldi saw two men who were talking about a snowstorm expected that night. He was worried about making it back to Oklahoma City for his flight home. They struck up a conversation, but he said he never told them why he was in Lawton.
One of the men left and before the second was out the door, Riboldi said he came over to him, put his hands on his shoulders and told him, “Man, it’s not your fault.”
Riboldi told the man “thank you” and asked what he was getting at. He said the man replied, “I don’t know why you’re here, but you’re definitely out of your element. But it’s not your fault.” The man began praying for him. He told the man why he was there, and the man simply said “Amen” and left.
“He walked out the door and I followed him about 15 to 20 seconds later and he’s nowhere to be found,” he said. “I’m not a very religious guy, at all … but was that an angel, was that some sort of message to me?”
Although Riboldi carries a heavy heart, he said he sees clearly Ryan’s death wasn’t his fault. He said, much like his son, he had no control.
Riboldi said that recognizing Ryan’s death as a murder doesn’t quite jibe with his perspective. He said the addict is always in the act of committing suicide, be it in slow motion over a lifetime or in a single moment. Addicts lose touch with life’s reality. That’s what happened with his son.
But a father mourns his son no matter the circumstances of the death. Riboldi wonders what kind of life Ryan would have had if he’d taken the opportunity and stayed with his family in New Jersey.
“It’s sad, man, it’s sad,” he said. “I’ll never forget him. I’ll always have a soft spot for that kid just for what he was cheated out of and what I was cheated out of.”
