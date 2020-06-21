Axel Llavet is breaking stereotypes, and he’s doing it with a 2-year-old on his hip and a baby bottle in his hands.
Llavet is a stay-at-home father of two whose wife, Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Llavet, has been deployed overseas since July 2019 in what the Army calls a “hardship tour of duty.”
Axel was no stranger to military life when he married Jessica, in fact, it’s how he ended up in Lawton. His father, a military man, retired after being stationed at Fort Sill. Axel spent his childhood in Lawton and, after high school, attended Cameron University.
When Axel met Jessica he had already started his career as a teacher. When the two got married, Axel knew from his own experiences that stability would not be in the cards. So he quit teaching and, sure enough, the couple soon found themselves living in Korea.
Neither of them were expecting what came next.
“We got married, we moved to Korea and, we weren’t really planning on it, but we ended up pregnant,” Axel said. “The Army granted our request to move back to the States so she could have the baby here, and we were really thankful for that.”
In 2016, Jessica gave birth to their first child, Samuel. Two short years later they had a daughter, Faye. Knowing that the family would be moving again eventually, and that those changes would be constant throughout his children’s lives, Axel made a decision.
“I decided that I would stay home and homeschool them. I thought that, as a certified teacher, I could provide them with some consistency in their education,” Axel said. “I figured, being certified, that it should be easy. I take care of 30 plus students in a classroom, what’s two? I quickly found out there is a lot more to it than that.”
Axel isn’t just a teacher for his children, he’s a bus driver, a cafeteria worker, a janitor, an administrator and a host of other things.
Last July, when the couple found out that Jessica was leaving on a tour of duty for a year, Axel already had some experience as a stay-at-home dad. But having Jessica in another country for a full year meant he would be living a brand-new experience. What was once a tag-team was going to become a solo adventure for the next 365 days.
“The simplest way I can put it is that my time was not my own anymore,” Axel said. “My time is divided now, but I like to think it’s for a wholesome purpose. Every decision I make with her gone has to be made with the kids in mind first.
Axel has devoted himself completely to his kids. These days he’s more likely to jam out to Baby Shark in his car than anything else. He spends his days negotiating toy sharing disputes and picking up new skills.
“I had to learn how to cook … how to survive in the kitchen,” Axel said. “And I even took up sewing because I’ve had to repair some garments.”
Jessica’s deployment and his subsequent transition to a full-time stay-at-home father has helped Axel put his own pride aside and become more connected with his children. On top of that, it has dispelled a lot of stereotypes for him and others he meets.
“I’m used to paying the bills and then coming home and mowing the yard. Becoming a stay-at-home dad was very humbling. And I will say this, a lot of people stereotype military spouses. Being in the military the assumption is, if you’re the spouse then you’re the wife,” Axel said.
Before Jessica’s deployment, he had the attitude of “pick yourself up and dust yourself off,” now Axel finds that he empathizes with his children’s pains, fears and worries. This empathy is helped along by his own understanding of what life is like with a deployed parent, though he admits he can’t fully relate.
“My dad was gone overseas two or three times. I can remember him being gone for a whole year more than once,” Axel said. “So I can understand a parent being gone. But that was my dad, it’s different when it’s your mom.”
There are also times when his kids can’t relate to his experiences either.
“We’ve been using apps on our phones, like Google Hangouts, to keep in touch while she is overseas. Back in the day we used to send letters but with technology it has made the world smaller. When my dad was overseas, we didn’t have that technology,” Axel said.
Of course, there are still moments when the kids get upset because they don’t understand why mommy can’t come home and hug them, Axel said. But they won’t have to wait too much longer, Jessica’s tour of duty will end in July.
“They are aware that mommy is coming home soon. More so my 4-year-old. He will have me get a globe out and point to where we are and where mommy is,” Axel said. “He’s very excited. And I am too, when she gets back we can be a tag team again.”
Axel has faced difficulties over the last year, often ones that he never would have suspected, like the global outbreak of COVID-19. And while he has endured much, like any great teacher he has transformed those times when he felt low into moments of learning.
“There are many challenges. I’ve been brought to tears. I’m not usually really emotional, but it has broken me at times,” Axel said. “It has humbled me in many ways. I’ve had to develop patience for all of these challenges. It has brought about new fears but it has also renewed my faith, and I’m stronger because of it.”